Severe storms to continue

Following severe weather Thursday night, officials are urging residents to remain aware of the further possibility of storms.

Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Office, said the storm in Northeast Nebraska started a little after 4 p.m. on Thursday in the northern part of Platte County and the southern portion of Madison County. The wind wasn’t really an issue that night, he noted, but there was a large amount of hail. People posted photos of the area on the organization’s social media, Fajman added.

“We did have some video that we got from the emergency manager there where hail was covering the ground and it looked like snow,” Fajman said. “It was like an inch or so of hail there and then other people were submitting pictures that were on Highway 91 there where you can see the tire tracks going through the hail, there was so much of it. The reports that we got from Platte Center, it hailed for like a good hour. A lot of that hail initially was smaller around pea-sized, dime-sided, but the larger hail reports we got were up to 2 inches.”

According to Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer, once the Platte/Madison County line got pelleted with rain and extensive hail, this started elsewhere.

“As other storms started moving in the area, we kind of had a similar situation start happening in other parts of the county,” Hofbauer said. “One of them was up just a little bit north of Platte Center, where it dumped 5.5 inches of rain. The area by Lindsay was 6 to 7.5 inches of rain.”

Of course, he said, that resulted in heavy flooding.

“That basically came back through Platte Center on Elm Creek and the Elm Creek, of course, dumps into the Shell Creek and so that combination of creeks that come through there flooded Platte Center,” Hofbauer said. “Starting about 10 o'clock, they started seeing water coming up and it's receded now. They did do a voluntary evacuation around 10 o'clock last night for people that lived in the southern part of the community. They did have sandbaggers out to putting sandbags up.”

Monroe had also seen some storm action.

“There were reports of 5.5 inches of rain that fell there too,” he added. “There was some flooding, closing Highway 22 for a period of time.”

As of Friday, Highway 81 between Platte Center and Columbus had remained closed – Shell Creek runs underneath that highway and it’s flooded there. A number of gravel roads were also closed.

“Shell Creek now is going to be a concern north of Columbus, possibly affecting the Monastery and the Mason road/48th Avenue and 18th Avenue,” Hofbauer said. “We're watching that real close to see if it's going to have any effect on those two roads.”

Fajman said on Friday that there was a chance of more severe weather that night.

“Platte County is in an enhanced risk of severe weather. And that is the third-highest category on the scale,” Fajman said. “A little bit farther to the south, there's a moderate risk for severe weather and tonight we're looking at hail. It will certainly be possible but we're expecting more strong winds tonight and there's a tornado possibility too.”

Hofbauer said he encourages people to be aware of those possible weather conditions.

“If we get a couple of big rain showers like we had last night, it could flare up again. We could start seeing some flooding again,” Hofbauer said. “Definitely be weather aware tonight and be aware of rainfall and where you live and things of that sort so that you cannot be caught off guard.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

