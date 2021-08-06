Seward native to discuss Husker book at Columbus Public Library

"I will have a PowerPoint with some pictures and I will talk about myself, my journey, how the book came about," Kleve White said.

Kleve White published the book in February 2019, but worked on it for approximately 15 years leading up to that. She said it all started while she was doing research for a 100th anniversary spirit squad reunion, celebration and football halftime show back in 2003.

"I didn't start out to write a book," Kleve White said, laughing. "…In doing research and putting it all together, I started finding out all this interesting information that Husker fans wouldn't know and I decided I needed to write a book to share that."

Kleve White said the book mostly focuses on UNL's early history, even before the football program began, and looks at the introduction of the sport and cheer squad.

"I really wanted to focus on the early part and how progressive Nebraska was," Kleve White said.

For example, she said, Nebraska had the first female college cheerleaders starting in 1917. Before that, in the 1800s, it was home to some of the first Black football players.

"Some teams wouldn't play Nebraska because of that," Kleve White said.