Sex ed controversy: Ricketts hosting town hall in Columbus about concerns over proposed NDE standards

Concerns over what kids could potentially be taught in the classroom is bringing Gov. Pete Ricketts back to Columbus this week, as he plans to share his opposition with proposed health education standards.
Ricketts will host his “Protect Our Kids and Schools Town Hall” from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus. It is the latest stop on a statewide tour to spread the word regarding a draft of standards released in March by the State Department of Education.
Ricketts told The Telegram he plans to repeat his issues with the draft of the standards, which call for teaching children as young as 6 about gender identity and gender stereotypes as a part of sex education, among other things.
Supporters reason the draft standards will reduce bullying, prevent suicides and make schools more welcoming for all students. But opponents, including Ricketts and numerous state senators, argue that the draft standards are inappropriate.
The governor said he specifically has a problem with standards under “Human Growth & Development” that include teaching elementary and middle-school age children about anal and oral sex, gender identity and nontraditional family structures. He said he doesn’t like that the proposed standards would “inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum.”
The proposed standards have stirred up much debate throughout the state.
“I’m calling for the standards to be scrapped because they’re just not fixable,” Ricketts said. “They’re fatally flawed. My big thing is parents are primarly responsible for their child’s education, and that may seem like commonsense, but I think that’s been lost.”
Patti Gubbels, State Board of Education representative for District 3 that covers Northeast Nebraska, indicated she doesn’t believe that to be the case.
Gubbels, speaking only her opinion and not for the board, said she and other board members have heard various concerns from Nebraskans regarding topics such as gender identity featured in the first draft, and take them seriously. People should keep in mind that the standards released in March were just that – a first draft, she stressed.
“At our April board meeting, our board did recommend to our commissioner that the State Board review the standards and revise them based on that," said Gubbels, who noted she would like to attend one of Ricketts' town halls in the future. "It’s clear the first draft of the health education standards is not the draft the State Board will be asked to approve."
The governor has pointed out repeatedly the State Board of Education does not report directly to him and that he has no final say as to whether the standards are adopted - though school boards only have to adopt them on a voluntary basis.
Gubbels said she understands how people may have some concerns about the board not reporting to the governor during a time when there’s much controversy about the proposed sex education standards, but asked folks to keep in mind how the board works.
“The State Board of Education includes eight members elected by voters in their district with multiple and varied perspectives represented in the board’s decision-making. We’re not all one mind,” she said, noting board members come from across the state and take into account the Nebraskans they represent. “There are diverse opinions on the board.”
Ricketts indicated he believes the State Board of Education hasn’t listened to the public in the past, mentioning its previous attempts to weigh in on sex education. The governor first brought up LB619, which would have required instruction in sexual health education. That bill was introduced in January 2013 and was indefinitely postponed in April 2014.
He also cited Legislative Resolution 334, which was introduced several years ago and had a purpose to “study the integral link between academic achievement and risky health behaviors and to identify specific strategies in schools proven to simultaneously address and improve both academic achievement and health outcomes.” That resolution never produced a bill as a result of opposition to it, the governor said.
“This is unnecessary,” Ricketts said of the proposed sex education standards.
The governor said he supports the Nebraska Department of Education's efforts to address certain health aspects like nutrition and substance abuse, and then academic subjects like math, English and writing. But, he said, NDE should not attempt to standardize sex education in schools and let those at the local level choose how to proceed with it.
“Let our superintendents, school boards and parents handle this. Some topics parents may want to handle at home. Families will have different ways of addressing these topics and we’ve got to respect that,” Ricketts said. “I’m traveling the state to help parents understand what’s in the standards and encourage them to get involved. I encourage people to go read the standards and contact the state board.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.