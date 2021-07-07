Sex ed controversy: Ricketts hosting town hall in Columbus about concerns over proposed NDE standards

The governor has pointed out repeatedly the State Board of Education does not report directly to him and that he has no final say as to whether the standards are adopted - though school boards only have to adopt them on a voluntary basis.

Gubbels said she understands how people may have some concerns about the board not reporting to the governor during a time when there’s much controversy about the proposed sex education standards, but asked folks to keep in mind how the board works.

“The State Board of Education includes eight members elected by voters in their district with multiple and varied perspectives represented in the board’s decision-making. We’re not all one mind,” she said, noting board members come from across the state and take into account the Nebraskans they represent. “There are diverse opinions on the board.”

Ricketts indicated he believes the State Board of Education hasn’t listened to the public in the past, mentioning its previous attempts to weigh in on sex education. The governor first brought up LB619, which would have required instruction in sexual health education. That bill was introduced in January 2013 and was indefinitely postponed in April 2014.