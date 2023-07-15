With the advent of the temporary casino facility, Ag Park staff decided it was time for the Fair Park Grille to get a little revamp. After some fairly extensive remodeling and branding changes, the Ag Park Bar and Grille was born.

Sara Middleton, the general manager of the restaurant has been working at Ag Park since 2009. She and Office Assistant and self-proclaimed "mini-Sara" Deb Single have done a lot of the planning and design for the space, which opened on June 17.

At first glance, the space seems like a typical bar and grille because it almost is, albeit a little more vibrant than many. Their selection of food is fairly wide, however, ranging from fried chicken and wings to burgers and nachos. The idea was partially due to the casino coming in, Office Assistant Deb Single said.

"With the casino coming in we knew there was no access to food for them. We were like 'that would be great, they could be here, get it going and we'll keep it here afterward,'" Single said.

Middleton said that as the space grows more into its identity, they get equipment and televisions hooked up and people start coming in more, she'd like to see things mold around the bar structure a little bit more.

"I’d like to see a space where we have games, a sports bar, each room I’d like to have a different thing going on," Middleton said.

The space that's currently in use, Middleton and Single designed and are still in the process of remodeling. From purple walls to soft lighting around the edges of the room and a flower frame around the chalkboard menu on the wall, they've added a personal touch to the space. As things develop, Single said a sports bar is in the works somewhere down the line but for right now, they want to get everything they can done in this space.

"I helped paint, put up the flower things around the chalkboard. Actually, we haven't really had time to get everything - we have a lot of TVs, we're trying to get them hooked up," Single said. "We're going to write our menu on the board with our drink specials."

Hours are still up in the air, Single said, as they figure out the hours people will come in, but for now, she said they open at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 10 a.m. on Sundays. They will also have a brunch option on Sundays, featuring made-to-order omelets.

Dan Clarey with Columbus Exposition and Racing said that having a space for people to just take a breather when they're gambling or a place to watch the SimulCast horse racing and sit down for a moment adds to the casino experience in addition to the general benefit of having the space at Ag Park.

"There's a lot to appeal to a lot of different people when you come out here. This is a tremendous improvement if you look at it. There's good food, it's a place to sit down while you're gambling or whatever you want to do here," Clarey said.

Clarey added that sometimes those gambling or watching a race just need a spot to sit down for a moment and take a short break and from his area of expertise, SimulCast horse racing, people like to watch that and have a bite to eat sometimes too.

"People may come out to gamble and they're hungry, thirsty, they just want a place to sit down, relax, talk to people while they're in here. There's the horse racing aspect of it too where you can see the SimulCast racing," Clarey said.

Single said the restaurant part will try to keep things interesting with the specials too. Several weeks ago, for instance, they had Rocky Mountain oysters. They will try to have something similarly unique every week.