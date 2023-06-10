When Columbus native and Scotus Alumna Hallie Parker started college at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota, she started out in elementary education and special education. A college job at a nutrition club, however, changed that course dramatically.

"I was in college trying to make some extra money, like 'I need a job' and it turned into I was coming in and hanging out when I wasn't even getting paid. I loved the people and I loved the environment," Hallie said.

Hallie admits she fell in love with the work and as time went on, began to understand the product: nutritional shakes and energy teas. She eventually also fell in love with the notion of opening her own business and being her own boss, so she switched her focus to business administration.

Her mother, LeAnn Parker, said she began to use the product too as Hallie's career went on. When Hallie graduated in December 2022 and a couple of months later decided to bring the business she knew to Columbus, LeAnn was in.

"I really loved the product. I think the idea was planted then like this would be really great to do. It just all worked out, came together and I was like ‘Yeah, I really want to do this with you,'" LeAnn said.

LeAnn said that she and her husband Tim have been helping Hallie to get the storefront in order before opening on June 17, but Hallie is the owner/proprietor. LeAnn said she may help out after opening as well.

"She’s the owner and I’m a mom and a co-manager, helping every way I can and my husband has been a big part of the build-out, especially the bar and cabinetry, the sink, all the things that were involved with that," LeAnn said.

The building, which Hallie said some may recognize as "the old Subway," located at 1925 23rd St., needed some work to match the vision she had. Fortunately, LeAnn added, the owners of the building were very helpful in getting the building from gutted to good-to-go.

"The owners of this strip mall were very cooperative, asked ‘what do you want, how do you want it?’" LeAnn said. "My husband (Tim) was very helpful in helping her get the layout, dimensions and all the things but definitely without the owners this whole project probably would not have happened at all."

The nutritional shakes, Hallie said, are intended to be full meal replacement shakes, with all the necessary nutrients of a regular meal in a simpler, drinkable format.

"They have 24 grams of protein, 200 calories, all the essential vitamins and nutrients of a healthy colorful meal," Hallie said. "I like to say they’re more like ice cream shakes than protein shakes. We’ll offer different flavors from coffee to chocolate, fruity, peanut butter, something for everyone."

Her favorite thing on the very large menu is their "Protein Mixer" which is a different kind of shake for those who want a little bit more substance to their shake. The mixer has a protein bar mixed into the shake, adding an extra kick of protein and not too many calories, Hallie said.

"It also gives your shake texture, which sounds weird but some people are like ‘I can’t just drink a shake and call that a meal, I need to chew on something’ so that is just a little bit of a different option," Hallie said.

As for the energy teas, Hallie said they are an herbal tea mixture with a "liftoff" added, a capsule of vitamins and minerals like Vitamin B, ginseng, L-Taurine and other combinations to add a little kick of energy.

"That gives, not just caffeine, but a natural boost. It’s pretty cool. Those combined make my lifted teas," Hallie said.

She also has a product for those who wish to show a little school spirit, her Special-Teas, tea mixtures that are themed around specific vitamins or nutrients in local school colors. The Shamrock is a green hydration boost, the Discoverer is a maroon protein boost, the Viking is a blue collagen boost and the Raider is a green immunity boost.

The environment she hopes to foster, she said, is a welcoming space where, like the Yankton location, people will come in not just for the product, but for the people and space.

"I'd just love for people to come in here that are looking for a place they can come and be safe and work on their goals and not be judged by the outside world. That’s kind of the atmosphere I want in here, we’re welcoming, we’re all working on the same thing," Hallie said.

Columbus and coming back to her hometown has been a big part of starting the business, Hallie said. She was originally going to name the shop "Hometown Nutrition" but a different business somewhat nearby had the name already and she didn't want any confusion. Since the business was growing in her hometown, she went with HomeGrown Nutrition instead.

"This is my community and I wanted to help grow it," Hallie said.