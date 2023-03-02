Wrestling has a rich history at Columbus High School as it has housed 38 individual state champions.

The sport's participation numbers have continued to grow every year thanks to the Columbus Wrestling Organization.

Led by Discoverers assistant wrestling coach Brian Brownlow, he spearheads a pre-kindergarten to eighth grade wrestling program that features about 160 kids.

Brownlow originally got involved in youth wrestling when the Columbus Family YMCA ran a program about 25 years ago. When the YMCA stopped supporting the program, he took matter into his own hands.

"(The question was:) Do we pick this group of kids and start our program, which was going to be a big leap because we've kind of depended on some of the services that the YMCA and some of the recruiting purposes that they had? We said nope, we're going to start our own," Brownlow said.

Along with a group of parents, Brownlow said they put together a plan to continue providing an opportunity for youth in Columbus and the surrounding communities to participate in wrestling.

"I really didn't want the program to go away. Obviously, I felt there was a continued need to have a youth program within Columbus," Brownlow said. "I'm a firm believer in a K-12 program and if you don't have that youth program supplying kids into any high school sport, then your high school sports can only be (so) successful.

"Numbers mean a lot, but it's really about the quality that we can provide for these kids. The more kids I expose to wrestling, the better. That was really my philosophy."

Brownlow was born in Riceville, Iowa. He wrestled in high school and he graduated from Iowa State with an electrical engineering degree. In 1994, Brownlow moved to Columbus and hasn't left since.

Wrestling was still in his blood. He competed in intramural wrestling in college and also reffed some youth tournaments.

One day, walking through the YMCA, Brownlow said he came upon a wrestling practice led by the director Glen Brown.

"From that point forward, I got sucked into it. I had an amazing mentor in coach Glen Brown," Brownlow said. "He got me pulled in and I started coaching with him. Within a couple years, he asked me to take over the program and then I was like, 'Oh boy.'"

Brownlow then was asked by then-Discoverers head wrestling coach Rick Benson to join the staff after spending time coaching the middle school team.

Brown and Benson both had big influences on Brownlow.

"What he (Brown) taught me was compassion for youth and what Rick Benson taught me his honesty, integrity and how he coached, his match strategies, the fun that we had in the corner of the mat when we coached together," he said.

The goal of CWO is to introduce the sport to as many kids as possible.

"You're trying to find that diamond in the rough where the kid that really needs it ... maybe they're in a situation in their life that they need a place to come and be a part of something bigger than them," he said.

The CWO program lasts from December to April with practices twice a week along with weekend tournaments. In addition to that, Brownlow said the program holds a one-week clinic in December to try to get as many kids in as possible.

The practices are divided between two sections with the first group featuring kids from pre-kindergarten to second grade. The second session featured third to eighth graders.

"Pre-K through second grade we focus entirely on basics," Brownlow said. "We don't get high complex moves. There's a lot of fun stuff out there, but unfortunately if we teach them all that fun stuff, which probably would be super successful right away, and then as they get older and that stuff more easily defendable and it doesn't work. They don't have any of their core basics to fall back on and then they're in trouble and they quit wrestling because it's not success anymore.

"Our third to eighth grade, we try to teach a lot more. I'm hoping by the time they're in third grade, they've gone through three or four years of our little kids program and they know the basics and we just started adding on top of that. I'm still a firm believer in third to eighth grade that if you don't do the basics and I can't see that the group knows the basics, we're going right back to them. We drill them every day."

He said a problem some wrestling clubs is they want to immediately show the kids how to pin and win their matches, believing that's the most important thing. Brownlow said it's more important for the kids to fall in love with the sport before falling in love with winning.

Discoverers head coach Adam Keiswetter took over the high school wrestling program in 2014-15. When he first heard about CWO, he said the size of the program is what stood out to him from other youth programs he's seen.

"We provide a good service. The kids have a good experience and focus on teaching them the basic skills. They have success in the competitions and stuff like that. There's all kinds of other things too," Keiswetter said. "The friendships that are created. It's cool when the kids start as kindergartners and then they're like teammates all the way until they're seniors. The long-term part of it is pretty cool to sit back and watch that happen."

Keiswetter, along with the rest of the high school wrestling coaching staff, are at all the CWO practices working with the kids. The skills learned from those who go through the program is evident when they get to high school.

"It makes it easier. The average kid's wrestling career, if they start around kindergarten or first grade and they go until they're a senior, you're talking over a decade. All that time to slowly acquire the skills," Keiswetter said. "They get a chance to figure out what works for them. Tall, skinny guys can have different techniques than short, stocky ones. I just think the kids who've been doing it for a long time, they're slowly acquiring the skills, finding their style and go from there and make small changes as time goes on."

Among the high school wrestlers who went through the program was senior Adrian Bice. Bice finished his high school wrestling career as a four-time state medalist and he was the latest Columbus individual state champion in 2021.

"I was a ceiling starer. I never paid attention," Bice said. "My Dad had to always nip at me and all that. I was exactly like every kid in there."

Bice said he was always look up to the high school wrestlers when he was a little kid in the program. Now, he's repaying that favor staying for the pre-K to second grade practice and assisting the little kids.

"I always loved the CWO program. It was always fun. All the coaches are really loving," Bice said. "They always show you step-by-step how to do it and then you really get to learn the actual move and oh, something's clicking."

Generations of families have gone through the CWO program with siblings, relatives and even kids of former wrestlers entering the program.

"It just shows we're doing the right thing and that's what I've always to focus on is kids got something beyond wrestling out of the program," Brownlow said. "They really believe in what we have going and they want to come back and be a part of and they want their siblings or their children to be a part of our program. That's super important to me that we've done the right things."

After the Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling last season, the girls wrestling in the CWO program has grown.

Brownlow said as of right they have about 25 to 35 girls in the youth program. He said he's coached girls in the past, but he said a lot of them faded out because it wasn't a good situation for them to be wrestling boys.

Now, there's enough girls in the program to put together a girls dual team for the Huskerland duals competition on March 11.

"They're excited because they see our high school girls being successful. It's really fun to watch," Brownlow said. "We've got some girls that have been a part of our program for a long time at the tough and those girls are the idols. The girls that kids want to follow and then those girls are looking up at the high school girls now."

He said he hopes to continue growing the girls program to have it be as successful as the boys program.

"With having the number of kids we have, we have success so we want to keep that going but I think another big part of that is developing the girls program not only at the CWO level, but at the high school level because there's a need for it," Brownlow said. "We have girls that are passionate about wrestling."

Beyond the results on the mat, Brownlow said wrestling is about personal accountability and not giving up when things are hard.

"One of the greatest things about wrestling, what it teaches you is that I could be down 14-0 and still win the match. It's not over," Brownlow said. "You're down 14-0 in a wrestling match. You're one point away from being tech fall and the match is over, but you can still pin a kid."

A motto the CWO adopts is a quote from Olympic champion Dan Gable, "Once you've wrestled, everything else in life is easy."

Brownlow said wrestling helps teach you how to handle adversity in life.

"It's really kind of cool how many former wrestlers, whether it was one year that they wrestled for or 10 to 15 years that they wrestled for us, and they come back and go you have no idea what wrestling did for me," he said. "We've had a lot of people join the military and I thought military was going to be so tough, but then I go back and think about the things I learned in wrestling and what it taught me and they apply that in those situations. It's really cool to see that stuff happen."

Brownlow said CWO's success wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for the support from the community, school administration and parents.

"We've got a great group of people. I've got so much support from parents. I do it with 20-something dads that help in the practice room and help on the mats at the tournament, so these kids always feel like they're coaches," Brownlow said. "There's always somebody there for him to help them. Without our moms helping to keep everything organized. There's a lot of people that keep this going. It's really a credit to them more than it is for me to keep this going."