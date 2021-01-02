Sharing His word: Swanton proud of journey to becoming St. Bonaventure pastor

Faith was always an important part of Father Mike Swanton’s life, but becoming a pastor wasn’t initially in the cards.

Swanton successfully pursued careers as an English teacher, vacuum salesman and a copy editor at the Omaha World-Herald, but never quite felt fulfilled. Then, a conversation with Father Larry Gillick, Jesuit priest at Creighton University, in 1998 put everything in perspective.

“I told him my life story and when he asked me what most excited me, I began telling him how I like to pray, I like being around Catholic people and the Catholic culture, going to retreats. My life was pretty chaotic, so I was looking for some guidance,” recalled Swanton, who is pastor at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. “He said, ‘I think you would be a really great priest,’ and it just made sense.

“I never thought I would be a priest. I thought I would be married with five kids, but of course, God had different plans.”

Swanton has been at the helm at St. Bonaventure, 1565 18th Ave., for nearly six years. Along the way, he’s become an active community member and managed to inspire hundreds of parishioners through his homilies and his everyday actions.