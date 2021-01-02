Sharing His word: Swanton proud of journey to becoming St. Bonaventure pastor

Faith was always an important part of Father Mike Swanton’s life, but becoming a pastor wasn’t initially in the cards.
Swanton successfully pursued careers as an English teacher, vacuum salesman and a copy editor at the Omaha World-Herald, but never quite felt fulfilled. Then, a conversation with Father Larry Gillick, Jesuit priest at Creighton University, in 1998 put everything in perspective.
“I told him my life story and when he asked me what most excited me, I began telling him how I like to pray, I like being around Catholic people and the Catholic culture, going to retreats. My life was pretty chaotic, so I was looking for some guidance,” recalled Swanton, who is pastor at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. “He said, ‘I think you would be a really great priest,’ and it just made sense.
“I never thought I would be a priest. I thought I would be married with five kids, but of course, God had different plans.”
Swanton has been at the helm at St. Bonaventure, 1565 18th Ave., for nearly six years. Along the way, he’s become an active community member and managed to inspire hundreds of parishioners through his homilies and his everyday actions.
“Honestly, he has made a bold commitment to being the best priest he can be. I have seen him grow and change in the five years he has been here,” said Columbus resident and St. Bonaventure parishioner Kim Allen. “I think he is a very committed person to making St. Bon’s an even better place than it is and a place where all the parishioners feel welcome and part of the parish family … he’s fun-loving, he makes everyone around him feel happy … he’s very inspiring.”
EARLY SIGNS
Swanton was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming, the oldest of his parents’ three boys.
“I grew up in a good home life,” he recalled.
Although it took Swanton years to figure out what he wanted to do in life, he acknowledges now that his path was introduced to him at a young age, even though he wasn’t fully aware at the time. Actually, it was his father who first traveled down the road he’s on today.
“My dad was in the seminary for seven years and took a year off just to see if that’s what he wanted to do,” Swanton said. “He ended up meeting my mom, they got married and I came along.”
The Catholic faith has always played a prominent role in Swanton’s life, something he attributes to his folks. He said his parents practiced their faith, noting they were in the church choir, various ministries and that his mother went to daily Mass.
Although his own faith was strong and something he greatly valued, Swanton studied to and eventually became an English teacher like his father ended up doing, teaching in various capacities in Wyoming. But, that got old.
“After six years, I got so tired of grading papers,” Swanton recalled. “I wanted to do something else.”
The next natural next step? Vacuum salesman, of course. OK, maybe not the natural step, but Swanton responded to an advertisement in a newspaper regarding a position selling Kirby Company vacuums.
He landed the job that had him going door to door showing potential buyers how to properly vacuum and shampoo their carpets with the Kirby product. He initially thought he would do it for a month and move on to something else, but he excelled in the position. So much so, he was one of nine people who was transferred to Omaha in 1996 so they could attempt to replicate their success in Wyoming in a bigger market.
Swanton did the vacuum gig for two more years before deciding to once again switch things up. He fell back on his English background, which resulted in him becoming a copy editor for the Omaha World-Herald.
But, as he put it, he knew that’s not what he wanted to do.
“I had a restless heart,” he said.
He began talking with Gillick, who remains his spiritual director to this day, in 1998 hoping that he could help him answer a question that was eating at him: “What am I supposed to do in life?”
After years of pondering that question, that particular conversation with Gillick was an eye-opening experience. When looking back on his childhood and knowing his family’s history with the Catholic faith, he didn’t have a doubt his destiny lied with the Catholic seminary.
“I’ve continued what my dad started,” Swanton said. “And taking it a step back, my dad’s dad was a sheepherder. I’m a shepherd of my flock – I’m a priest. I was an English teacher and now I teach the word of God to parishioners, so it all kind of goes together.”
FOLLOWING FAITH, FINDING COLUMBUS
Swanton immediately joined the Archdiocese of Omaha to begin his journey and relocated to St. Louis for five years while in the seminary.
After going through the seminary, Swanton spent 2005-2010 as an assistant pastor at two larges parishes in Omaha. In 2010, he became the pastor of two parishes roughly 30 minutes north of Norfolk – in Osmond and Randolph.
“I never looked back,” he said. “I was just so happy. Every year was better and better.”
By 2015, Swanton was still loving every minute of what he was doing. But, he desired a new challenge.
“I felt I had kind of outgrown the assignment I was given,” he said.
The opportunity to serve as lead pastor at St. Bonaventure came about naturally, and Swanton said it was the right fit at the right time when he made the move in June 2015.
“This was an opportunity to move from two smaller parishes to a medium-sized parish,” Swanton said. “I was looking at Columbus; I wanted to come here. It has just been a good fit for me. I thought this would be a good step for me.”
KEEPING THE FAITH
Swanton has made the most of the nearly six years he’s served as pastor at St. Bonaventure.
The St. Bonaventure parish just months ago celebrated its massive and multi-year renovations that completely revamped the parish. The major renovations included an expanded parking lot, a new parish center that features restrooms and a community room, and a larger entryway to the church with no stairs.
“The church itself is just beautiful – it’s stunning to walk in here. This was the very first Catholic parish in town and now it has grown into this large facility,” he said, also mentioning his love for Columbus and its constant growth throughout the years. “But meeting the people – I have really enjoyed all of the people I have met and developed a lot of friendships here that I think will be lasting friendships … not just friendships for a particular time, but (ones) that will last a lifetime.”
Swanton also praised his parish’s staff members, both current and past.
“I have an incredibly talented staff and I’m so grateful for them,” he said, adding his appreciation to the parish’s leadership team.
Belinda Keiter, who handles pastoral ministry/stewardship development at St. Bonaventure, has been part of the parish’s team for years. She said every pastor brings his own gifts to the parish and noted Swanton’s.
“His desire and strength is that he is really is trying to help more people encounter Jesus by getting them more involved with the parish. He’s very engaging,” she said. “… He really does have a big heart.”
Fellow longtime parishioner Tim Cumberland also praised Swanton, calling him a good friend and pastor.
"The spirituality he exudes is so evident, so good and so refreshing," Cumberland said, noting Swanton is also a great role model for young people. "He is a living example of what it means to be a true Christian."
When he gets some time to himself, Swanton has a variety of hobbies. He enjoys praying, noting it gives him a lot of peace and joy. He also loves reading various genres and watching movies, listening to 1980s hard rock, traveling, walking, riding his bike and playing golf, among other things. He used to be an avid water skier and downhill snow skier but hasn’t done much of it lately.
When the weather is warmer, Swanton can be seen driving around in his red Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motor vehicle he likens to the “Batmobile.” He said a lot of area kids get a kick out of seeing him cruising along the road in it.
“Now I’m super priest,” he joked.
Swanton also takes great pride in his homilies. His process for preparing them involves Lectio Divina, a traditional monastic practice of scriptural reading, meditation and prayer intended to promote communion with God and to increase the knowledge of His word.
“I read scripture and sit with it, ask myself, ‘what’s standing out? What’s speaking to your heart?’ I read it again and maybe see something else, see some connections. Things just kind of pop out,” he said.
Swanton said he always asks God what people need to hear and, before long, he’s inspired.
“It’s pretty remarkable,” he said.
Allen said Swanton’s homilies have meant a great deal to her and others.
“His homilies have had a lot more meaning and meat to them… they’re very inspiring,” she said. “They were not bad before, but he has just made a commitment to improving them.”
Fellow parishioner Clete Pillen said Swanton is just a special individual.
“The thing I’ve always enjoyed about Father is just his sincerity and how he reaches out to people, how he cares for people within the parish,” Pillen said, noting he considers Swanton a friend. “He makes sure that not only is he bringing people to Christ, but that other parishioners are doing it as well … he cares about building relationships, and he does a tremendous job.”
Pillen praised Swanton’s ability to celebrate Mass with great energy, stressing he does a good job of always focusing on the positive, even when things look bleak in the world.
Swanton makes a point to go visit people who are sick at the hospital, as well as those at skilled nursing facilities, though he acknowledged that has been difficult with the pandemic. He also enjoys counseling people, particularly when it comes to the sacrament of reconciliation.
“I want to help people grow their relationship with God,” Swanton said, noting he teaches people to pray and communicate with God. “He’s the Lord of our lives, even in times of trial like now, he can offer hope … I want people to feel like St. Bon’s is their spiritual home.”
Swanton also said he enjoys interacting with students at school.
“They lift me up and put me in better spirits,” he said.
Looking back, Swanton said he has never doubted his decision to pursue ministry. He’s hoping he can help guide members of future generations to follow in his footsteps, just like his mentor and parents did for him.
“I hope I’m an inspiration to young men considering becoming a priest. I don’t want to be a grouch… I want young people to see the priesthood can be a life-giving vocation,” Swanton said. “I’m just blessed to be in a wonderful parish full of wonderful, prayerful people who love and support me in ministry.”
