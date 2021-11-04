Sharing nature: Maple Creek Canyon endeavor of former Columbus business owner

Five miles north of Rogers in Colfax County sits a hidden gem of Northeast Nebraska – Maple Creek Canyon.

Former Columbus businessman Paul Ehernberger purchased the land – comprised of 135 acres of private wilderness – 16 years ago.

He started a record shop called Good Music in 1979, which quickly expanded as a consumer electronics store. After closing Good Music about 10 years later due to the economy, Ehernberger worked as the marketing director for a Christian radio station in Columbus before traveling and pursuing other ventures.

Ehernberger and his wife, Valerie, moved onto Maple Creek Canyon about five years ago. They married at Maple Creek Canyon and were on the land looking for the wedding site when, Ehernberger said, he joked that their dog would love to live there. Ehernberger said his then soon-to-be wife agreed.

Since then Paul has been building trails throughout the property, of which people can now take advantage of. Maple Creek Canyon is available for tours, fire pit rentals, retreats and hiking/jogging/walking memberships.

Ehernberger said he’s built the trails himself using assistance only from a few pieces of equipment.

“It’s a nice lifestyle to live out here and be out here with a chainsaw, a dog and a tractor, and with nature,” he said.

It started as a smaller project when his wife mentioned that she wanted some walking trails on the property.

“Valerie said she wanted to have a trail to go for walks on, so I started cutting away trees and cutting back so she could walk around here,” Ehernberger said. “It’s a nice narrow trail. And then the farther I got … and I haven’t stopped.”

Ehernberger noted the trails are called the Behind the Barns Trail because it starts behind barns located on the property and the only way to access it is by traveling behind said barns.

The trail runs 1.5 miles along the canyon.

“We call it a canyon because two-thirds of the creek water in Colfax County converges and flows through here and it’s gouged out really deep; a deep, wide canyon for water to flow through,” Ehernberger said.

Outside of the maintained trail, the rest of the property is rugged terrain. There are more secluded areas that visitors can explore if they are more of the “hardy” type, he added.

There are accesses into the canyon, which visitors can locate by looking for fire rings around the property. There are foot trails located down in the canyon itself, as well as an area for target practice.

Maple Creek Canyon features scenic views and peaceful areas in which to enjoy nature and relax, Ehernberger showed during a Friday afternoon tour.

Additionally, there is a former machine shed on the property that the couple’s friends and family helped decorate for their wedding.

The shed has been used to house a flea market, during which Ehernberger said he ran into some old customers of his who were buying some now antique equipment from his old business.

The building is planned to be a future event center.

Ehernberger said he also hopes for Maple Creek Canyon to be used as a religious retreat.

“I’ve always thought that God is surely having me do this so that people could learn more about Him,” he added. “My dreams are that there might be Christian retreats out here and teaching about the creator in the creation.”

Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka noted that Ehernberger has been a part of the Schuyler community for several years.

“He is definitely a giver; that is what I see Maple Creek as,” Jedlicka said. “They loved it but then then knew that everybody in the community and beyond could truly benefit from the nature and what all of that has to offer. And what a benefit for our community have hiking trails, just a small area to go and actually spend time in, instead of going outside of Schuyler and finding something similar right here.”

Recently Ehernberger listed Maple Creek Canyon in a recreational marketing service and has already gotten interest outside of Nebraska, he said.

But no matter what plans someone might make, he noted, it’s all up to God. Sometimes a person will plot out their life for something to come up and completely derail that plan, Ehernberger added.

“It hits home that our plans are really up to God,” he said. “As Jesus said, we must store up our treasures … so rather than putting all of our energy into physical plans, even how we eat – He provides, we seek Him for purpose in His word, ask Him to teach us His ways and if we do that often, we can really fulfill His plans.”

For more information on Maple Creek Canyon, contact Ehernberger at 402-860-0719.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.