Sharing positivity in Columbus: Hannah Schrodt's top 5 stories of 2022

The past year has been another one for the books for the Columbus community.

I’ve had a hard time picking the top five favorite stories I’ve written in 2022. The following list is what I’ve managed to narrow the top five to, but there are many more good things happening that this list doesn’t encompass.

Simon House receiving $110K grant for freezer

Over the summer, Columbus nonprofit Simon House received 40,000 pounds of protein from Tyson Foods Inc. plus a surprise gift – a $110,000 grant for its freezer project.

Simon House gave some of the donated protein to surrounding food pantries and gave out the rest during its own mobile food pantry. Notably the organization was lacking the space to hold that much protein at once and had been fundraising for the construction of a walk-in freezer unit.

During the Simon House mobile food pantry on June 4, volunteers were distributing items when Tyson Foods officials received word that a $110,000 grant had been OK’d for the nonprofit’s freezer project.

“I did tell my team and volunteers, employees as well as everybody that came today that it literally takes a village to help those in our community that are in need and look at our village that we have,” Simon House Manager Lucy Lutjelusche said in June. “We are blessed beyond measure.”

Tyson representatives said the company would commit to bringing in a semi-load with protein that would be distributed to food pantries regularly.

With the ever-increasing costs of groceries and other necessities, Lutjelusche said the walk-in freezer would be a huge benefit to the community.

“Your grocery bill … it’s not only doubled, it’s tripled for some families. I was working in a line that have five children, six children,” she said. “It’s huge to have this relationship with Tyson that is able to provide protein for our families.”

A groundbreaking for the walk-in freezer was held at the end of August.

Former D&R Chuckwagon to be used as Taste + See Mobile Eatery

A neat story I wrote in the fall had to do with a then-unused food truck getting new life in a mission to nourish those in need both physically and spiritually.

Sisters Rita Fuhr and Dorothy Graybill started the D&R Chuckwagon a number of years ago, through which they sold food at auctions and used the proceeds for causes the Eagles supported. However, the truck had mostly been sitting unused for the past few years.

The sisters’ neighbors, Michelle and Dave Purcell, had felt God wanted them to help others with food insecurities through the use of a food truck. When Michelle called to ask about the requirements for a food truck, Fuhr and Graybill decided to allow the Purcells the use of theirs as their licensing was up to date.

Using the new Taste + See Mobile Eatery, which is a part of 1C The Sanctuary, the Purcells began serving Saturday brunch to those in need in October.

“We just really hope it addresses the food insecurity that lots of families deal with here in town. We know that there is a high percentage of students in the school system that get the free and reduced lunch so we know that food insecurity is a real issue for a lot of families,” Michelle told the Telegram in September. “It’s our hope that we can nourish them physically and also show them the love of Jesus, nourish their souls as well.”

Columbus woman shares body positivity message in Maxim contest

Savannah Slusarski, a hairstylist and makeup artist, took part in the 2022 Maxim Cover Girl Competition earlier this year. The winner of the competition is featured on the cover of Maxim, an international men’s magazine.

Slusarski takes part in pin-up modeling, the style of the 1940s to the 1960s. She told the Telegram in June that she wasn’t sure if Maxim would consider that its style, but she was accepted.

Slusarski said the pin-up community is body positive, something she appreciates. She had always been interested in modeling and acting, she shared, but has heard a fair share of negative comments.

“When it came to modeling, I was always told you’re not tall enough, you’re not skinny enough. When you get told that your whole life, you really do believe it,” Slusarski said. “I feel like if I could win this, it would be proof that you don’t have to be 6 feet tall and a size zero to be to make it on a big cover, to be on the face of the magazine. I love to be the face of a not normal girl that you see on the magazine.

“If this is all the further I make it in the competition, it’s perfectly fine because I’ve been able to experience all this love and support from my community and I’m so proud to be a Columbus native.”

Locals take mission trip to Alaska

A group of high schoolers had a one in a lifetime experience over the summer when they took part in a First United Methodist Church mission trip in Alaska.

Thirteen teens, along with six chaperones, went to Palmer, Alaska, to volunteer for The 98 Fund, which has a retreat at which gold star families – those who lose an immediate family member during military service – are helped through their grieving process.

The kids took part in a variety tasks to help make improvements at the retreat such as building a protective platform for a generator and propane tanks, laying rocks around the cabins and electrical work.

“The kids really want to go back. None of them wanted to leave,” Sarah Borgman, a Christian education and youth director at First United Methodist Church in Columbus, told the Telegram in July. “They wanted to stay and keep working and help them out more. I think just because of these four guys that were there that week, just teaching them and encouraging them.”

Thanks to the work of those on the mission trip, the gold star families could benefit even more from the retreat.

“This week (of July 25) there’s a group of 18 gold stars at the camp and so some of the work that we did, helped get ready for those gold stars to be there,” Borgman said.

Columbus native Molly Andreasen follows path to veterinary school

If you’ve picked up Wednesday’s edition of the Telegram, you will have already read this story, but it’s probably my favorite story of 2022. I always enjoy writing stories about dogs and community members doing good things, and Molly Andreasen’s journey is a combination of both.

The 21-year-old and 2019 Columbus High School graduate started volunteering at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center as a young child. She stayed active throughout her high school and college years, and continued working with animals through the Street Dog Coalition and her job at a veterinary clinic in Omaha.

Andreasen is graduating from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the spring, but she won’t be done with her education – she was recently accepted into veterinary school. She said she has the goal of becoming a small animal veterinarian.

Andreasen said she plans to continue working with animal shelters, she’s already been doing that by helping out at Paws and Claws over her breaks.

“That’s why I like to come back, just to remember kind of where I started from, that that’s what gave me kind of that spark to start,” Andreasen told the Telegram earlier this week.