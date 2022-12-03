Sharing the Magic of Christmas: Rival Design hosting festival of trees for osteosarcoma patient

The magic of Christmas can be hard to capture, but one Columbus business is doing its best to make it an ongoing tradition.

Grace McKenzie was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in February of 2021, after experiencing pain in her arms during a virtual physical education class. Her mother, Carrie Messinger, took her to the hospital for X-rays after Grace's insistence that something was not right.

There, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Surgery and chemotherapy were used to treat the growth on her left arm, which was effective until February of 2022, when 38 nodules were found and removed from Grace's lung. Messinger said Grace set a record at the hospital with that number.

"She's had five different chemo treatments, the cancer cells are changing, evolving and modifying to become resistant to the chemo," Messinger said. "They haven't seen new innovation in treatments for this type of cancer in 35 years, she's been receiving the medication adults get for this type."

Her specific kind of osteosarcoma has a high chance of recurrence, which means further treatment will likely require clinical trials, which are not covered by insurance.

Kara Allbaugh, owner of Rival Designs, previously worked with Messinger and upon hearing what happened to Grace, wanted to do something to help ease the medical expenses. After a successful Easter "egg your house" fundraiser which raised funds for a wheelchair and some supplies for Grace, Allbaugh worked with her employee Emily Preister to hold a Christmas fundraiser as well.

"Grace’s mom, Carrie, is a single mom so you can realize how hard that would be to keep things flowing and bills paid and that stuff, so we thought this was a great time to come in and help out again, enough time had passed," Allbaugh said.

The Christmas tree display and raffle costs $2 to get in the door and an additional $1 for every raffle ticket and will take place at Legion Post 84, 2263 Third Ave. on Dec. 9 from 12-8 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We came up with the name 'Sharing the Magic of Christmas Festival of Trees' because we know if we can pull this one off for one child we continue using this going forward for another family in need," Allbaugh said. "Christmas to us is a magical time for children, parents or adults."

There is also a soup supper from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 10 with an added chili cook-off. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. The competing chilis will be judged and served at the soup supper, Preister said.

Next to the trees on display, baskets will be set up for visitors to drop their tickets in, with each one being drawn for at the end of the night. The trees, Allbaugh and Messinger noted, aren't just trees. They have items donated by or sponsored by businesses.

So far, Mandy’s Munchkin Daycare, My Forever DNA, Husker Hammer Siding Windows & Roofing, Legacy Car Wash, Dental Innovations, Rival Design, Southwest Feeders and Messinger Farms have sponsored trees. Granville Custom Homes, Jackson Services, Bomgaars, Franchise Capital Solutions and Titan Renovations have donated to the event at large.

"It's going to be a fun event. We already have 12 trees and a couple more coming along, it's beautiful and Grace is super excited," Messinger said. "She's all about a big Christmas and she's so excited about this."