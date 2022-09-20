Sharing their passions: Community members hold classes in Columbus

Community classes allow people the chance to try something new, according to Karen Mroczek, community education coordinator at Central Community College’s (CCC) extending learning services.

“They are allowed the opportunity to think outside the box,” Mroczek said. “Maybe they have always thought about taking a watercolor class but have never done that. So this is an opportunity to try something absolutely, totally out of their comfort zone.”

A variety of classes will be held this fall in Columbus, several of which are held by community members who have a passion for what they’re teaching.

Sharyle Sands, owner of interior design business Red Door Designs, is holding a series called Home Inspiration. The first class in the series was held last week at the Columbus Family Resource Center, 3020 18th St., and focused on choosing the right paint color and/or wallpaper.

“People were eager to learn and we just had a lot of fun,” Sands said.

“Most of them who were there had a project in mind. Some of them had a new house that was recently built. Others are now empty nesters and they just want to look at maybe repainting the interior of their home and some were thinking of wallpapering a room. It was fun to hear who they were and the projects that they kind of had in mind.”

Sands noted this is her first time holding these types of classes. Her other classes will be held Oct. 18, the topic will be accessories, and Nov. 15, the focus will be floor coverings.

Sands has had a longtime interest in home design, having retired from the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce earlier this year to focus on her business.

“With this new chapter in my life, I focus on my design business full time. I'm busy and so the community has really embraced me. I'm very thankful for that,” Sands said.

Sands said she was approached by Mroczek about the possibility of holding classes.

“We kind of, I think, played off of what my strengths are. That's kind of how it came to be,” she added. “I like people and so it was good for me too, in the fact that I was able to interact with the community.”

Similar to Sands, Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil has had a longtime passion – for cooking. She said her love for cooking came from her mother and grandmother. She added she’s had a love for great flavor, fresh ingredients and digging into recipes she’d experience while traveling.

“Every year we would make a huge spread (I mean days of baking) of holiday cookies and breads and then of course the big family meal! From my familial roots in the kitchen, I found cooking a stress release and a way to relate to others and make people happy,” McNeil said. “During the pandemic, my husband, Brady, and I would make bread and deliver eggs to our friends and family who could not go out or could not find the ingredients. Soon after, a friend asked if I would make meals during harvest for their family, and then another for her grandpa, and soon I was making appetizers for events and it grew from there.”

McNeil is holding monthly cooking classes called Cooking with Katy at the Hy-Vee Club Room, 3010 23rd St. The first class in the lineup is called Meals in Minutes, and McNeil will teach meals that can be ready in 30 minutes.

McNeil noted the classes started when she began posting her cooking creations on social media, often using whatever ingredients she had in her kitchen at the time.

“I started a hashtag called #katycooks as a joke but it turned out people enjoyed seeing the creative ways to use ingredients,” McNeil said. “From there I did a few more events with appetizers before being approached by CCC to offer some fun cooking classes in partnership with Hy-Vee.”

McNeil called food a “universal love language” that brings people together.

“It doesn’t know creed, race, sexuality, political affiliation or any other form dividing our families and friends – it’s just food, something we all need to survive,” McNeil said, adding she enjoys sharing her cooking and teaching techniques.

“I am (normally) not under pressure or in a rush and I can spend hours upon hours in our kitchen,” McNeil said. “Sometimes I turn on the tunes and just open a cookbook to a recipe and modify a few things to make it my own, although, admittedly, sometimes, leftovers are my favorite dinner of the week!”

McNeil noted that community classes can be a great networking opportunity and, in the case of her cooking classes, a way to spice up family dinners and dishes.

“Cooking doesn’t have to be hard, and many people bring their own twist on technique and style to the table!” McNeil said. “I am honored to share my passion for food and flavor with others and connect people in our community.”

Sands added that Columbus is a growing community that benefits from community classes.

“People are either building homes, or they just recently purchased a home and they want to renovate it. I think it is just being able to offer them some professional services that maybe they just wouldn't necessarily have access to,” Sands said. “Outside of the internet, sometimes it's nice to actually have a person there to bounce ideas off of.”

Other classes offered through CCC include arts and crafts (T-shirt quilts, calligraphy, embroidery, etc.), Coffee and Conversation (which is focused on a variety of topics), American Sign Language, genealogy, technology, health care and others, all in Columbus.

To find a list of CCC community classes, visit cccneb.edu/findyourclasses.

Mroczek said when deciding what types of classes to coordinate, she considers what’s trending, requests from the general public and what other communities are offering. She added there has been a good response to their classes, with attendees coming from outside of the area, including Wayne, Norfolk, David City and Brainard.

“What we try and do in community education is to encourage people to be lifelong learners,” Mroczek said. “We hope that people remain curious about life, whatever stage or season of life they are in. We try and bring creative and forward-thinking classes and topics to our community. We also see it as a way to be engaged in the community as well.”