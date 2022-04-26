Sharla Rudy -- An important role in Columbus

Perhaps not many residents know Sharla Rudy but she plays a pivot role at Platte County Detention Facility, being the facility’s registered nurse.

Rudy – who is entering year 20 there and 28 years overall in nursing – said she loves what she does, crediting her coworkers for creating a great atmosphere. She also worked at Columbus Community Hospital before joining the Platte County Detention Facility.

Rudy, born and raised in Columbus, is close to her family as her parents and sister live in the area. Rudy is a 1991 Lakeview High School graduate. Her father taught at the school “ever since they opened the doors,” she said.

The Telegram sat down with Rudy and asked her some questions about her nursing experience.

Question. Tell us about your immediate family?

A. I’m married. I’ve been married going on 22 years. I have a daughter and a granddaughter who is 4-and-a-half. They live in the Grand Island area. My daughter is a special education teacher at Grand Island Senior High. (They’re) not far away at all. That way we can love on that granddaughter.

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. I’ve always liked to help people, of course. Nursing back then was you were either a teacher or nurse it seemed like. I started as a CNA – a certified nursing assistant – when I was 16 and I loved it. Ever since I got a CNA and the cared-for-people little bug, I wanted to keep going. And thank you to my parents for encouraging me to get my education. That was a big thing.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. There are a lot of things that I like about it. My job is different every day and I like that. I like the fact that I get to help people even if it’s one person. If I help one person, I feel pretty good. That’s because jail nursing isn’t the most appreciated field and if I can help that one person then I feel like my job has been done well.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A. I don’t know if I could really pinpoint one event. … But the staff that I work with – which are our correction officers and deputies – are probably the most enjoyable part of my day. They’re great. They do everything to protect me and to keep me safe.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A. Possibly teaching just because my dad was a teacher. I’ve always admired the teachers. That would have been option number two.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A. I’m glad for the experience. Like I said before every day is different. I like the challenge in the different parts of nursing. It’s been wonderful to have my background to help with my family when they get sick.

Q. Future plans?

My future plans are I have a life sentence (laughs). I have a life sentence where I am. I have no intention now of leaving. I really enjoy what I do. I like the people who we work with and it’s a challenge every day.

