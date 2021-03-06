'She could relate to me': Loseke fosters development in youth through YFFC

Katie Loseke knows her roots.
On Tuesday, the Lakeview graduate sat on her desk, clad in a rainbow tie-dye Youth and Families for Christ (YFFC) T-shirt. Photos of her family line the room and the cabinets behind her. Her photos also line the walls of YFFC, showing the youth who have spent time there.
Her job, as executive director at the organization, keeps her young. Loseke uses her educational background and her life experiences to relate to kids and guide them. She also volunteers at her church, Trinity Lutheran.
“She has the ability to meet (kids) where they are and help them to grow into the person that they can be,” Trinity Lutheran Director of Children’s Ministries Glenda Lundstrom said. “You can see kids who are shy and not engaging in what you’re doing.”
But Loseke has a way of drawing them in, Lundstrom said.
“I was very shy back then,” said Rachel Steffen, who first met Loseke in the fifth grade when she was invited to Loseke’s small group. “She saw something in me that I did not see in myself. She really nurtured a leader from within me, that I didn’t even know I could be.”
For guidance, through life, through her military service and her daughter’s cancer, Loseke has herself turned to her faith.
Her faith is also part of how she lives out community.
“Community is about getting involved in each other’s lives,” Loseke, who lives in Platte Center, said. “I can talk a whole bunch about all the things that God has done in my life. But if I’m not out there living it and showing people, it really means nothing.”
Roots
Loseke’s family is from the area, but she grew up in Hastings and then moved back when she was in eighth grade.
She joined the military while a senior at Lakeview and graduated from high school in 2000.
“My grandparents had all been in the military and had actually all fought in World War II over in Germany and over in Japan,” Loseke added. “It was important to continue that family heritage.”
Plus, Loseke wanted to pay for her college and be a part of something bigger than herself. As part of the Nebraska National Guard, she worked in public affairs and as a journalist. She prepared stories and documented with photos what was happening, among other responsibilities.
Her immediate family also had a big influence on Loseke.
“My mom is my best friend, besides my husband,” she said. “She has always been my No. 1 supporter … they have always just taught me that there (are) no limits. You just go for what you want to accomplish and you’ll accomplish it.”
Loseke actually lives in the same house in which her mother and grandfather grew up.
“It’s been in the family for over 100 years,” she said. “My husband and I remodeled it. And that’s where we live. So it’s kind of fun (to) have a history.”
To have a sense of belonging and history is important, she added.
“A lot of times we don’t know where we came from,” Loseke said. “It’s important to know those things to know where you’re going.”
Where she went
In 2005, her unit was called to Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
She spent six weeks there and put a pause on school for a bit.
Then right after she was married, her unit went to Korea. In December 2006, she graduated from Wayne State and her oldest daughter, Mikayla, was born in January 2007.
Then, Loseke was deployed to Kosovo in July 2007, a mere five months after her daughter was born. Her mother and mother-in-law stepped in to help out her husband with their daughter.
“God had a different plan for that as well,” she recalled.
She went home on leave and ended up getting pregnant with her second child, Jordyn. She found out two months later in Kosovo and returned home early.
“My daughter, Mikayla, was already sick,” Loseke said. “We just didn’t know it. And I got to spend the rest of the year with her, not knowing that she was sick. And we got to experience lots of wonderful things.”
In August 2008, the rest of Mikayla’s unit returned. In October, they found the cancer.
“It’s one of those things where, as a parent, I can’t control anything,” Loseke said. “I love my daughter unconditionally and the way we get through (the cancer) is through our faith.”
Mikayla’s still here, she said. Mikayla, now 14, is blind.
“I never would have thought when she was 2 that we would be dealing with the things we’re dealing with,” Loseke said. “She’s in school, she’s in junior high … I never would have thought that we would be talking about classes and her future.”
Loseke has gone through heartache, treatments and scares with her daughter’s cancer, Steffen said.
“She is just this incredible force of light and goodness,” Steffen added.
Through deployments and the cancer, Loseke said she and her husband, Brad, have kept their marriage strong. The couple has four children.
“My husband is my No. 1 supporter,” she said. “I would not be anywhere I am without all the people who are around me.”
Hardships
But for the youth she guides, those hardships have made her better at what she does.
“That’s why - I was able to relate,” Loseke said. “To empathize and sympathize with people, with what they’re experiencing and what they’re going through in ways that I probably wouldn’t have been able to had I not experienced some of that myself.
“God has blessed me immensely, through all the different trials that we have undergone as a family, as a workplace, through my military, through everything.”
Loseke started at YFFC 17 years ago a front desk receptionist, back when it was still Youth For Christ and part of the national chapter. She became the ministry director and later the associate director.
Five years ago, she became the executive director, which she said had not been in the plans.
One of Steffen’s favorite memories of her is at a camp.
“We just had this really heartfelt depth of conversation,” Steffen, who is turning 30-years-old this year, said. “She could relate to me.”
Loseke will bear her soul to others, Steffen added, to help them get through what they’re going through.
“I remember this moment,” she said. “We’re out in the hike. I remember it being green and we were just kind of sitting there and we’re just having depth of conversation. It was so freeing because only the birds were hearing us.”
Her work has not only helped others but has helped Loseke herself, especially when she was dealing with her daughter’s cancer.
“It’s crazy when I look back at it now. I can remember being in the hospital up with her after she had her first brain surgery and I’m on the phone out in the lobby, setting up food lists for our programs on Monday and Wednesday nights,” she said. “But I needed that as well.”
At times, Loseke considered if she should she should keep working, for example when she had her last child. But she did, part of which she attributes to the support around her.
She has helped out with the discipleship program on Wednesdays at Trinity Lutheran and has helped on Sundays.
“She’s a doer,” Lundstrom said. “Katie didn’t just talk about serving to (her class)… They did things like they made cards and did kindness things for the people at Cottonwood. They took balloons and cards to them.”
Loseke even teaches by doing, Lundstrom noted.
“Sunday morning she might have preschoolers learning about Jesus curing the centurion’s servant,” Lundstrom said. “But in order to do that, she’ll have those kids dressed in Army clothes… You never know what’s going to happen but it’s always good.”
In her job, she has kept on working. Her job includes talking to youth about mental health, teaching cooking and fun ways to exercise. YFFC also teaches kids how to deal with stress and anger, a class Loseke taught in the past.
“We’re just here to listen and to help and to be a shining light in kid’s life,” she said. “I want them to know, most of all, where they can turn when life gets really tough. Because guaranteed life is going to get tough for all of us.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.