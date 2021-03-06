'She could relate to me': Loseke fosters development in youth through YFFC

Hardships

But for the youth she guides, those hardships have made her better at what she does.

“That’s why - I was able to relate,” Loseke said. “To empathize and sympathize with people, with what they’re experiencing and what they’re going through in ways that I probably wouldn’t have been able to had I not experienced some of that myself.

“God has blessed me immensely, through all the different trials that we have undergone as a family, as a workplace, through my military, through everything.”

Loseke started at YFFC 17 years ago a front desk receptionist, back when it was still Youth For Christ and part of the national chapter. She became the ministry director and later the associate director.

Five years ago, she became the executive director, which she said had not been in the plans.

One of Steffen’s favorite memories of her is at a camp.

“We just had this really heartfelt depth of conversation,” Steffen, who is turning 30-years-old this year, said. “She could relate to me.”

Loseke will bear her soul to others, Steffen added, to help them get through what they’re going through.