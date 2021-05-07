'She goes above and beyond': Spenceri role model for daughters, others

In the small, rural hospital of CHI Health Schuyler, nurse Kelly Spenceri can be seen performing a wide variety of tasks from delivering babies to working in the emergency room.
“I take care of all of the patients in all the areas,” Spenceri said.
She can’t remember wanting to pursue any other career than nursing.
“From what I can recall, I know I wanted to be a nurse. And that's the only thing I wanted to be,” Spenceri said. “So that's the path that I chose, and I'm still there.”
She started as a nursing aide in a skilled nursing facility and her passion only grew from there.
Spenceri graduated from the Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln in 1989. After graduating, she started her career at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln for three years and then worked at a dialysis center in Columbus for 20 years. She’s been with CHI Health Schuyler for about nine years.
A Columbus native, Spenceri still resides in her hometown and has a husband, Scott; one son, 23-year-old Tanner; and two daughters, 27-year-old Hannah and 21-year-old McKenna.
“(She’s) just a great role model for everyone and a great teammate,” said McKenna. “She's very reliable, trustworthy, and she just shows … a lot of compassion for what she does.”
Spenceri's influence has led to elder daughter Hannah setting a good example for McKenna as well.
"She's an amazing role model … (and) just as good of a nurse as my mom is," McKenna said, of Hannah.
McKenna noted Spenceri is always willing to pick up extra shifts and pitch in when someone else needs help.
“She goes above and beyond for her patients and devotes her time and she is never complaining,” McKenna said. “She's always picking up extra shifts. It could be a five 12-hour … day streak, and she comes home (and) never complains.”
Caring about the well-being of others and having that drive to take care of those who need assistance is a requirement for being a nurse, Spenceri noted.
“If you're not, you're in the wrong profession,” Spenceri added. “I've never heard a nurse say they don't like people.”
Spenceri’s empathy and ambition in the nursing field have had a big impact on McKenna and Hannah. Hannah is a registered nurse at Columbus Community Hospital while McKenna is a third-year nursing student at Spenceri’s alma mater, Bryan.
“I grew up in a nursing family,” McKenna said. “I've always been passionate about the nursing field and just helping others and watching my mom do that. And how great of a nurse she is. It's really influenced my path to becoming a nurse, definitely.
“It's very inspiring to me and to others to watch her … see how much she loves what she does.”
The field of nursing is versatile and there’s a wide range of areas – home health, orthopedics, surgery, etc. – that a prospective nurse can pursue.
“I feel it's a very respected profession,” Spenceri said. “I feel nursing is constantly evolving and there's so much you can do as a nurse. You don't have to stick to one specialty.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on the health care field. Spenceri noted that it was difficult to work in personal protection equipment for an entire 12-hour shift. Most importantly, though, patients had not been able to be with their loved ones during a time in which they really needed them.
“That was probably the most challenging,” she said.
But, Spenceri said, having a supportive work environment helps ensure patients are still receiving the care they need.
“I would say it's been a very challenging responsibility as a nurse,” she said. “But we put aside our fears and our anxiety, and the team that I work with in Schuyler, we've all banded together and we support one another for our patients.”
