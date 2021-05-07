'She goes above and beyond': Spenceri role model for daughters, others

Spenceri's influence has led to elder daughter Hannah setting a good example for McKenna as well.

"She's an amazing role model … (and) just as good of a nurse as my mom is," McKenna said, of Hannah.

McKenna noted Spenceri is always willing to pick up extra shifts and pitch in when someone else needs help.

“She goes above and beyond for her patients and devotes her time and she is never complaining,” McKenna said. “She's always picking up extra shifts. It could be a five 12-hour … day streak, and she comes home (and) never complains.”

Caring about the well-being of others and having that drive to take care of those who need assistance is a requirement for being a nurse, Spenceri noted.

“If you're not, you're in the wrong profession,” Spenceri added. “I've never heard a nurse say they don't like people.”

Spenceri’s empathy and ambition in the nursing field have had a big impact on McKenna and Hannah. Hannah is a registered nurse at Columbus Community Hospital while McKenna is a third-year nursing student at Spenceri’s alma mater, Bryan.