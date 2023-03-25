Editor’s note: “Leaders of Tomorrow” is a series published every other week that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Sidney Jaixen is known for her positive energy at Lakeview High School in Columbus.

“She wants to learn and grow,” Lakeview Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Adviser Tara Dlouhy said. “That energy level then spreads to other members. When she's excited about something, everybody else kind of joins with her and shares in that excitement. That's not just FBLA; it's anything that she does, that energy level is just contagious.”

Jaixen, the 18-year-old daughter of Kevin and Sue Jaixen, has been heavily involved in FBLA as a student officer for the past two years.

FBLA is a career and technical student organization that prepares its members for careers in business. Students have the opportunity to take part in conferences, competitions and other events, as well as contribute to service projects.

Notably, the senior attended the national FBLA competition in Chicago last year and was named runner-up. Jaixen said it was her most memorable experience of high school so far, having fun visiting the “windy city” and competing.

“That's probably one of my favorite memories with Sidney, is exploring Chicago together and having her achieve that success,” Dlouhy said.

Lakeview speech coach Amy Eisenmenger also called Jaixen a positive force, as well as an intelligent person.

“Just being around her puts you in a better mood,” Eisenmenger said. “She's someone that tries to find the good in every situation and looks at the positive side of things and never looks at the negative or gets down about things.”

An active student, Jaixen is also involved in National Honor Society (NHS), bowling, Future Farmers of America, student athletic training, student council and 4-H, though her biggest activities are speech and FBLA.

Jaixen said she enjoys volunteering as well, having lent a helping hand at the Columbus Rescue Mission and Platte County Food Pantry.

“Getting in any community service work or volunteer work is probably one of my favorite things to do because I think it's really rewarding and I have a lot of fun doing it,” Jaixen added.

Jaixen noted her volunteering efforts started with NHS, as members are required to have at least 20 hours of community service. She realized how much she likes it, she said, and started doing outside of her required hours.

“The community does so much for us, and so just giving back to those in the community is something that I’ve always valued,” Jaixen said.

Dlouhy described Jaixen as fun loving but very dedicated to her activities.

“She pours her heart into everything she does and wants to do really well,” Dlouhy said. “She's very mature for a high school student. She has her goal set and she knows how she wants to achieve them. …She's very intentional with the things that she wants to accomplish and how she's going to accomplish them.”

Eisenmenger noted that Jaixen is able to help others see the silver lining in any situation and she is inclusive.

“No matter if they're a freshman or they’re a senior, (she) just includes everyone and is really welcoming,” Eisenmenger said.

Jaixen has plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in communication studies and minor in political science, and then pursue law school.

“I've always wanted to be a lawyer for as long as I can remember because, like I said earlier, I love volunteering and helping people. But I've always had this fascination with the law,” Jaixen said. “I feel like combining my love for helping people and also my fascination with the law, (becoming) a lawyer is the best option for me and I can help a lot of people throughout my way of doing that.”

Jaixen added she sees herself working at a law firm and, hopefully one day, owning her own firm. Right now, she is considering specializing in family law but that could always change once she gets to law school.

“I think my drive and my future plans inspire me the most because I have these goals for a successful future,” she said. “So I think just reminding myself of those goals, is really my biggest inspiration.”

Eisenmenger said Jaixen has solid goals and aspirations for her future.

“I just know she's going to be really successful in her future just because of what I've seen thus far in high school,” Eisenmenger said.