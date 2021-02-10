'She saw a need and filled it': Ohnoutka named Teacher of the Year at Scotus

“Deb is a wonderful teacher. We call her the seventh-grade mom because she takes the seventh graders under her wing each year and supports them with whatever they need,” Rusher said, in a Tuesday email. “She is the seventh grade class sponsor and has recently taken over the junior high student council.”

Ohnoutka is also a junior class sponsor and helps organize prom, Rusher added.

“She saw a need and filled it,” Rusher said. “It is always satisfying when an award like this goes to a selfless person who never complains and is always willing to do what needs done.”

Rusher said she and Ohnoutka have had a lot of great laughs together. She has good memories of times where they have laughed until they cried.

“She is also very innovative in her classroom and is always trying something new to improve her instruction and the student,” Rusher said.

Ohnoutka agreed she is always looking for new ways or methods to get kids engaged in the lesson.

Through the last 14 years at Scotus, Ohnoutka has also had the opportunity to teach three of her own children. One of her kids is still attending Scotus.