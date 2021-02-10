'She saw a need and filled it': Ohnoutka named Teacher of the Year at Scotus

Deb Ohnoutka, the recipient of the 23rd annual William and Barbara Gerhold Family Teacher of the Year award, used to play school with her sisters on a farm near Holdrege.
Ohnoutka has pretty much always wanted to be a teacher, she noted, and her mom was a teacher before starting a family. Ohnoutka herself quit teaching when her kids were young and didn’t know if she’d come back.
“I was very surprised (to win),” the Scotus Central Catholic teacher said. “I was just surprised that I would be included in that list. There’s so many great teachers who are here right now.”
From the farm near Holdrege, a small town southwest of Kearney, Ohnoutka moved east to attend the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
“It was a transition,” she added. “I enjoyed it though. I got involved in some things in college and met people. That made it easier.”
One of the people Ohnoutka met was her husband, Jeff, who recently announced his new role as the executive director for Columbus Catholic Schools. He will continue as president of Scotus.
Ohnoutka became a teacher straight out of college.
“At first, I taught family and consumer sciences, and my first job was at Palmyra High School outside of Lincoln,” she noted. “It was a good experience.”
The first year of teaching is pretty hard, she added. It’s a lot to process at first and there’s a lot to manage and balance.
“It takes, I think, a year or two before you sort of get the hang of putting all those things together,” Ohnoutka said. “(Managing kids) can be challenging. It just depends. You have to build a good relationship with the kids and that helps.”
From there, the couple moved to Kansas, where she taught family and consumer sciences at a school for three years. She also taught an adult living class, with lessons like making a budget or working on family relationships.
The family then moved to Nebraska, which is where Ohnoutka quit teaching to stay home with her young children. She did miss teaching but there weren’t opportunities where they lived in Hartington.
“But then we moved to Columbus and so that opened up more opportunities,” she said. “I was excited and a little nervous. It had been about 10 years since I had been in the classroom so it was another adjustment period. But being at Scotus made it really easy.”
The teachers at Scotus helped her, she noted.
Scotus Assistant Principal and journalism teacher Angie Rusher said Ohnoutka started a couple of years after her, noting they moved to Columbus around the same time.
“Deb is a wonderful teacher. We call her the seventh-grade mom because she takes the seventh graders under her wing each year and supports them with whatever they need,” Rusher said, in a Tuesday email. “She is the seventh grade class sponsor and has recently taken over the junior high student council.”
Ohnoutka is also a junior class sponsor and helps organize prom, Rusher added.
“She saw a need and filled it,” Rusher said. “It is always satisfying when an award like this goes to a selfless person who never complains and is always willing to do what needs done.”
Rusher said she and Ohnoutka have had a lot of great laughs together. She has good memories of times where they have laughed until they cried.
“She is also very innovative in her classroom and is always trying something new to improve her instruction and the student,” Rusher said.
Ohnoutka agreed she is always looking for new ways or methods to get kids engaged in the lesson.
Through the last 14 years at Scotus, Ohnoutka has also had the opportunity to teach three of her own children. One of her kids is still attending Scotus.
“In our family, we have five kids and two of them are teachers,” she said. “There’s kind of a little theme going, within our family.”
