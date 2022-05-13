Shedding light on the stigma of mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and, according to officials, mental health is something that’s still stigmatized.

Tom Barr, a licensed therapist and the CEO of Good Life Counseling and Support, LLC, said the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in increased the need for mental health services. Good Life Counseling has locations in Columbus and Norfolk.

“Mental health has always played a key component in helping a person to live a happy, fulfilling life. In the years and decades past, mental health and addictions were kind of seen as a taboo subject that we really didn't talk about, but that caused things to get worse rather than better,” Barr said. “And in the last 30 years, there's been a concerted effort to make those a relevant part of the overall health conversation in people's lives, and that has led to, I believe, improved mental health overall in the community.”

According to Barr, mental health is one of the keys to a “good life,” and the business provides individual and group therapy for both mental health and addiction.

Although those two things are listed as separate topics, there’s a strong correlation between them, Barr noted. Addiction is often considered a “negative component to society” or as criminal behavior, but it’s important for people to understand that addiction is a disease, he added.

There’s been improvement in de-stigmatizing talking about mental health struggles, but there’s still progress to be made, Barr said.

Donna Wolff, the founder of the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition, pointed to the importance of mental health conversations.

“Northeast Nebraska is still a very small community, I don't care how large our towns are. There is still so much stigma that you whisper and gossip about it,” Wolff said. “It's not talked openly and it needs to be an open conversation. People need to be comfortable with saying, 'Hey, how are you? How are you really?'”

Barr added that people of influence – such as an actor or an athlete – speaking out about their mental health challenges has helped this effort.

However, he said, there isn’t one person that carries more weight than someone else. Barr gave an example of a fictional homeless man who lives under a viaduct, drinks bottles of mouth wash to get intoxicated, steals and refuses to seek treatment being just as important as the president of the United States.

“It's important for us to remember that there is no human being that doesn't carry the value that deserves our effort,” Barr said.

There are a variety of counseling services in Columbus, as well as the Columbus Psychiatry Clinic. Barr noted that Good Life Counseling is now able to provide psychiatric evaluations – they have a provider on staff who can prescribe medications.

The Columbus Area United Way also has a mental health awareness campaign and offers a list of resources at columbusunitedway.com/mentalhealth

“What I have found to be probably the best thing a person can do is to approach any agency in an organization like us and ask for help,” Barr said. “We may not be able to provide everything they need, but we can guarantee that we'll help them find everything that they need. …There are a variety of organizations, nonprofits that provide different services.”

For those in immediate need of help, the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Crisis Text Line, which is available 24/7, is 741741. In a measure passed by Congress, starting July 16, 2022 people can call 988 for a mental health emergency.

“Just like you can call 911 for a physical emergency, you can (soon) call 988 when there is a mental crisis going on,” Wolff said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

