Shelby Fire and Rescue gives awards

On March 26, Shelby Fire and Rescue had its annual party and awards night. The celebration paid respect to those lost in the community, recognized the sacrifices made by their first responders, and honored the outstanding department members this past year.

Shelby Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Jon Eller and EMS Captain Denise Humlicek handed out four awards: Community Service, Rookie of the Year, EMS Person of the Year and Firefighter of the Year.

Though only a few were recognized, Shelby Fire and Rescue is proud of all of its members for bravely and selflessly serving the community.

