Recently Shelby Fire & Rescue hosted its annual party and awards night. The celebration paid respect to those lost in the community, recognized the sacrifices made by their first responders, and honored the outstanding department members this past year.

Awards Night began with acknowledging the contributions made by the Shelby Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Jon Eller and EMS Captain Denise Humlicek.

Chief Eller and Captain Humlicek then handed out four awards throughout the evening: Community Service, Rookie of the Year, EMS Person of the Year and Firefighter of the Year.

Larry Tworek was the recipient of the Community Service Award for his significant contributions to the community of Shelby and the fire department.

Jared Whitmore was awarded the Firefighter of the Year Award for his above-and-beyond response to calls and irrefutable work ethic.

Nate Kracl was recognized as the EMS Person of the Year for his true dedication to the department and betterment of the community.

Danielle Schaf was the recipient of the Rookie of the Year award. Schaf was set apart by her involvement in meetings, trainings and calls.

Though only a few were recognized, Shelby Fire & Rescue is proud of all of its members for bravely and selflessly serving the community.