Shell Creek addition nears completion

Starting next week, the new six-classroom addition at Shell Creek Elementary School will be in action.

During a Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education meeting on Oct. 10, Superintendent Aaron Plas said the project is “basically done,” with some last minute work being completed this week.

“If you walk in it's done, it looks great,” Plas said.

The board approved the addition at its December 2021 meeting to help offset overcrowding at the school.

“Starting Wednesday, teachers will start moving stuff into the cabinets, putting stuff on walls, getting all ready,” Plas said. “On Friday afternoon the football team will be going out to Shell Creek. We have about 25 guys there to help move the final stuff, do whatever the teachers need for a couple hours to make it easier on them.”

On Tuesday, he added, Shell Creek will start holding classes in the new addition. Also on Tuesday, both ends of the school will be open for pick-up and drop-off. One side had been closed during the construction process.

There are two things that may not be ready in time – a heating unit for one of the bathroom areas and the special windows in one of the classroom. That classroom is a FEMA-rated storm room so, it requires a certain type of window. It will have plexiglass until the storm window comes in, Plas said.

Notably, some contingency funds needed to be used for required changes from the fire marshal. Also, vestibule carpet had to be purchased. The district had some of the carpet left over from its last addition but they didn’t have enough so more was needed.

According to Plas, the district has used $48,587 of the $61,713 budgeted for contingency.

“There might be one or two small things but [we’ll] definitely stay under the contingency budget since we're basically done,” Plas said.

In other business, the Lakeview school board OK’d new Nebraska math standards the state board of education approved in September.

Education standards are updated every seven years, and by state law school districts must adopt the standards within a year or their own set of standards that are at least as rigorous.

Platte Center Elementary School Principal Brandon Nygren said the revisions to the math standards mostly include word changes. For instance, he said, for K-2 the term subitizing was added.

“It used to be all about in younger grades about counting,” Nygren said. “…Instead of just having kids count, they really want to focus on number sense. You have number sense, you know many they are without having to one by one count them.”

Subitizing is not a new concept, he added, but it may be new to some teachers depending on what materials they’ve used in the past.

For grades third through fifth, the focus is on being able to use different strategies. Nygren noted that some students have trouble memorizing standard algorithms that were commonly used before.

“That's why a lot of the new math materials that we're looking at now compared to our current math series – which is very algorithm based step by step, direct instruction – all the new math materials, which will be very close to math standards, are all about giving kids opportunities to use different strategies, which will be a definitely a shift from what our students have been using in the past,” Nygren said.

For grades sixth through eighth, the main focus will be on ratios and proportions to prepare students for algebra I.

Additionally, Nygren said, there are three key instructional shifts – narrowing down the number of concepts students are learning at one time to allow more in-depth teaching, coherence so all the standards are interconnected for K-12 and making sure the standards are rigorous.

Board Member Jeremy Sprunk said the district needs to make sure teachers are prepared for this, especially for sixth graders moving into seventh grade. Sprunk said he feels there are some kids who can be falling through the cracks in getting the help they need in math.

Nygren said that is being considered in the district’s current process of selecting new math materials.

Plas noted that there will be some “growing pains” when the schools move to a new math series next year.

“It's going to be a large change for our district when we move to the new math series,” Plas said. “We've been on Saxon math, and so that's the standard math that we probably all got taught when we were in school as well. They don't make that anymore. There are no materials for that, you can't renew it.”

They materials the district was able to obtain this school year required a lengthy search to obtain, he added.

As new materials are selected, Plas said, administration is looking at what professional development will be needed and what gaps there will be with the new materials. Some teachers won’t have an issue with the new material but more veteran teachers who have always used the Saxon series may have trouble adjusting, Plas added.

“We're trying to get the staff on board and have them be a part of it, figure out what they need,” he said. “But it’s going to be two-sided because when the when the math goes home next year, we have a lot of parents like myself that I only know how to do math one way and so it's going to be a shift on the homefront as well.”