Shell Creek Elementary School renovations move forward

The Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education has opened up bids for an addition project at Shell Creek Elementary School, 16786 280th St. in Columbus.

The six-classroom addition will allow the district to expand the building's classroom space for preschool capacity and add sections of kindergarten, first, second, and third grades over several years.

"The class sizes in the lower grades keep growing, because there are more and more people moving into the district," School Board President Keith Runge told the Telegram Thursday afternoon.

Runge said the quality of each child's education suffers when class sizes get past a certain point. Adding sections to the lower grades will bring class sizes back down.

Design firm Clark and Enersen recently finished up engineering plans for the Shell Creek addition.

"The total square footage ended up at 9,860, which is almost directly on par with what we projected," Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said at the Monday evening meeting.

During the same meeting, Plas said contractors would be out to the building soon to take a look at the facility and start putting bids together. The bids are due Nov. 23.

The school board will look over the bids at a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, and -- depending on how things go -- may or may not choose to vote on them then.

"Because of what's happening with the labor and materials shortage, we're just going step-by-step," Plas told the Telegram Thursday.

Plas indicated that the district still needs to get a clear idea of what the addition project could cost. Runge echoed that point.

"The (Lakeview Junior-Senior High School) project was way under budget so we're hoping to use part of that, but we want to make sure we can keep everything in line," Runge said on Thursday.

The district is also taking its time to put together plans for a renovation of the East Gym at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School, 3744 83rd St. in Columbus.

"(Clark and Enersen is) working on the plans for the engineering of that," Plas said at Monday's meeting. "...Hopefully that'll be done by the end of this month. Once that's completed, we can send it out to bid and see what it comes back at."

In the meantime, the district is working on the finishing touches for its big junior-senior high school remodel, the lion's share of which was completed in time for the beginning of the current school year. As of the Monday evening meeting, touch-up work needed to be done for some cabinets and the district was still waiting for new furniture to arrive.

"They said about 60% of the order was going to be shipped two weeks ago and it hasn't, so we'll see when that shows up," Plas said.

On Monday evening, the district accepted a $58,218 bid from Rutt's Heating and Air Conditioning to replace an HVAC unit in the kitchen of the junior-senior high school. The HVAC unit will be paid for using money from the district's school nutrition fund.

The kitchen's HVAC unit has had increasing issues over the last couple of years, and finally passed the point of no return a few weeks ago.

"We're piping in some heat right now the best we can, but it's a solid low 50s in there in the morning," Plas said.

While Rutt's $58,218 unit doesn't perfectly match the district's bid specifications, it is readily available, meaning the district won't have to wait for it to be ordered and shipped.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

