Sheriff praises law enforcement agencies in apprehending escaped inmate

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff credited a joint effort between various law enforcement agencies in apprehending an escaped Platte County Detention Facility inmate Sunday night.

Wemhoff said - along with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office - Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Columbus Police Department (CPD) and Nance County Sheriff’s Office were instrumental in tracking down the inmate identified as Jacob McDermott. Wemhoff added three drones and two K-9 units also helped in apprehending McDermott.

“I appreciate the law enforcement community coming together,” Wemhoff said. “Everyone’s number one interest was keeping our community and the public safe while trying to apprehend this person. I think everybody’s goal was to keep everyone safe and try to apprehend him as quickly as possible. God willing he was taken back to custody in our facility.”

McDermott, 29, was transported back Sunday night to the detention facility where he was charged with escape, a Class III felony.

Wemhoff said this kind of incident “will not happen again.”

Around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 31, McDermott fled on foot in an escape attempt. Then, at approximately 7:51 p.m., the Columbus/Platte County Joint Communication Center received a call from a residence west of the detention center that a vehicle was stolen. Per the Platte County Sheriff’s Office press release, the vehicle was stolen by McDermott. CPD, Nebraska State Patrol and the sheriff’s office continued their pursuit of both the inmate and the vehicle.

Wemhoff told The Telegram on Monday that CPD is looking into criminal charges for the stolen automobile.

Some time after the vehicle was taken, around 8:46 p.m., a Merrick County deputy noticed said car driving westbound on Highway 30 near Clarks. Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was driven off the highway onto County Road 21, which is west of Clarks in Merrick County.

The car stopped in a ditch at that location and McDermott – who was operating the vehicle – fled the scene. A search of the area took place and, with the help of the aforementioned law enforcement entities, McDermott was apprehended approximately at 10:30 p.m.

Wemhoff said while he understands a situation like this can be frightening, he assured his office is looking into how McDermott escaped and reiterated that such an incident won’t occur again.

“This is a very rare incident,” Wemhoff said. “At the sheriff’s office, we’re looking at our procedures and what took place. In law enforcement, you’re always looking at what happened, how you respond and why things happen. Obviously, looking at a circumstance like this we’re going to evaluate the processes that are in place and maybe where we can improve and get better.”

It is still under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information about the incident, they can either contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

