Sheriff reminds young drivers to stay cautious

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff wants to remind young drivers to be safe as they start traveling to and from school again this month.

"It's not uncommon for one of them to be involved in an accident at some point in time during the school year. However minor or major they may be, none of them are good," Wemhoff said.

Wemhoff said the number of accidents doesn't spike dramatically as students return to school, but that the potential for them does increase.

"There are a lot of factors that go into it, but I can say the likelihood of them getting involved in an accident goes up," Wemhoff said. "They're spending so much more time on the road."

Nebraska residents are eligible for a full driving license at age 17. Before that, those with a school or provision operator's permit can drive unsupervised under certain conditions.

Wemhoff said there are students in high school -- and even middle school -- driving on permits. He said those less-experienced drivers need to be more careful.

"Whether it be those who just acquired a driver's license or those even younger who are driving on permits, that is a safety concern," Wemhoff said.