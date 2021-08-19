Sheriff reminds young drivers to stay cautious

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff wants to remind young drivers to be safe as they start traveling to and from school again this month.
"It's not uncommon for one of them to be involved in an accident at some point in time during the school year. However minor or major they may be, none of them are good," Wemhoff said.
Wemhoff said the number of accidents doesn't spike dramatically as students return to school, but that the potential for them does increase.
"There are a lot of factors that go into it, but I can say the likelihood of them getting involved in an accident goes up," Wemhoff said. "They're spending so much more time on the road."
Nebraska residents are eligible for a full driving license at age 17. Before that, those with a school or provision operator's permit can drive unsupervised under certain conditions.
Wemhoff said there are students in high school -- and even middle school -- driving on permits. He said those less-experienced drivers need to be more careful.
"Whether it be those who just acquired a driver's license or those even younger who are driving on permits, that is a safety concern," Wemhoff said.
"We want all our students and families to please drive safely and use caution during the school year," said a statement from Scotus Central Catholic High School, sent to the Telegram on Wednesday afternoon, said.
While students may drive to and from activities in the early morning, late afternoon and evening, traffic picks up substantially around the beginning and end of each school day. In Columbus, 33rd Avenue is particularly busy around 3 or 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, this late in the growing season, rural intersections pose unique problems.
"In the rural areas right now, the corn seems especially high," Wemhoff said. "A lot of those intersections out there are blind intersections due to the high crops. ... Even at an intersection that's not marked with a stop or yield sign, I would ask all motorists -- especially our young drivers -- to approach with caution."
Wemhoff said young drivers should be very conscious of their driving and of the vehicles and pedestrians around them, a point echoed by Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education President Keith Runge.
"We need to all be aware and watch for foot traffic and bike traffic and get everybody here and home safe," Runge said.
Runge also pointed out that there is a lot of road construction everywhere this time of year.
Wemhoff encouraged adults to discuss safe habits with their young drivers, particularly those who many be driving themselves to and from school and various activities for the first time this year.
"I think it's a good time for adults, parents to have that conversation with their children about the importance of driving safely, both for themselves and for their passengers, who may be their brothers and sisters," Wemhoff said.
In the end, it's always better to arrive late and in one piece than it is to rush and get stopped for a ticket or end up in a fender bender.
"We want to see students safe," Columbus High School Principal Dave Hiebner said. "We want to ensure that they are taken care of 24 hours a day, not just the time they're in our building."
