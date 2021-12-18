Sheriff’s office giving back for the holidays

Many organizations around the community utilize the holiday season to give back, and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office is no exception.

On Saturday, Dec. 25, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Policing Lodge 89, with support of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, will be holding Santa’s County Wide Tour. Deputies will be making special trips throughout the community, giving gifts to children who may not otherwise have presents for Christmas.

This is the first year doing something like this, said Platte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Spale.

In 2018, a group of deputies formed a fraternal order of police in order to buy legal protection insurance and to create more comradery among each other, said Spale.

There are dues that get paid into this organization. The dues are used to pay for the membership into the national and state FOP and legal protection, he said. The dues cover more than what is needed so the group thought they would use some of these funds in another way.

“We had been seeing other departments in the area doing charitable things like that and we decided we wanted to give back to our community as well,” Spale said.

After taking a poll, Santa’s County Wide Tour is the idea the group came up with. The deputies reached out to folks they work with in the community and also created a post on Facebook about the event. They received some names of kids who wouldn’t have a very merry Christmas if one at all from multiple sources, Spale said. There will be over a dozen kids who will be receiving presents, ranging in age from 3- to 18-years-old.

“We talked about doing a ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ but with the size of our department, it almost wouldn’t be manageable for someone to be standing at Walmart for a certain amount of time during the day to sit with it,” Spale said. “This worked together with everybody’s schedule and being able to complete it without interrupting our jobs and family time.”

There was no criteria for nominations, Spale said, they trusted the person nominating the child that they in fact needed some extra cheer for the holiday.

“When he guys approached me with this concept or this idea, I thought it was an excellent way for my deputies and the sheriff’s office to engage our community as well as those kiddos who may not be getting a gift or getting much for Christmas this year, and maybe bringing a little bit of joy and blessings to their lives while showing them a different side of law enforcement,” said Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff. “We actually do want to make a difference in our community and we’re always looking for ways to do that and I think this is one excellent way for the guys to do that.”

Along with the deputies’ dues, they received a donation of $250 from Thrivent Financial for Christmas present funding. They worked with Theresa Wenske, financial advisor, to receive some of Thrivent Financial’s community funds, Spale said.

“It’s awesome to see people giving back in the community,” Spale said. “That’s what our main goal for this was. Trying to give back to people who weren’t going to have a great holiday. It’s awesome to see Thrivent be able to partner with us.”

The deputies are trying to do a good thing, Wemhoff said, adding they are working people “from the community wanting to make a positive impact in the community.”

This weekend, deputies will finish up their shopping which includes items that the kids need and some that they want. Sheriff Wemhoff gave permission for the deputies to deliver the presents while on duty and in their patrol cars on Dec. 25, Spale said. The deputies are grateful they have the opportunity to do this, he added.

Along with bringing about cheer, Spale hopes that kids will see the deputies as good guys even though they sometimes encounter them during rough situations.

“A lot of times kids will see us (when) not so fun things are going on. Either there’s a domestic situation at home or there’s some type of situation that these innocent kids are put in the middle of and after we’re gone, there might be a stigma left with them that cops are the bad guys,” Spale said. “We want to show the kids in our community that we’re not the bad guys, we’re here to help and we’re here to try to make their lives a little easier...

“Part of this is trust building with these kids and enrich their lives a little bit so that (they know) we are here to help and we’re not really anything to be afraid of.”

For more information, visit the Platte County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Monica Garcia is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at monica.garcia@lee.net.

