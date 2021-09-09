Sheriff's start in law enforcement began with major search warrant operation

"At 6:50 or 6:55 they opened up the hangar doors," Wemhoff said. "...As they were all getting ready, one of them comes up and says, 'Hey, Ed -- you can say no -- but would you be comfortable going along with us and recording our entry for training purposes?'"

Wemhoff accepted the offer, received a camcorder and donned a bulletproof vest. Later, while they were searching one of the properties that morning, a call came in from another group needing assistance from a K-9 officer.

"I jumped in with him in his old Bronco and we left there and he hit the lights and we went flying through town," Wemhoff said. "It was about that point that I thought to myself, 'This is what I want to do for the rest of my life.'"

Wemhoff's next internship with the State Patrol focused on the investigative division. It was a very different experience, but no less valuable.

"It was not nearly as exciting -- it's a lot of reports and dictation and evidence and documentation," Wemhoff said. "...It did not in any way dissuade me from getting into law enforcement, but it helped me understand how the whole profession worked."