'SHE'S A GO-GETTER': Urkoski driven by family, love for helping others

Back in the early 2000s, Julie Urkoski was at somewhat of a crossroads in her life.
She had for quite some time desired to be a teacher and was pursuing a degree at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The easy thing to do would have been to earn a two-year degree she had been working toward and move on, but her heart wasn’t in it.
“I wanted to be an elementary teacher. I had 44 credit hours, but I was unsure of where I wanted to go,” Urkoski recalled. “And I didn’t want to keep paying for something I wasn’t sure of.”
So, Urkoski decided to bravely enter “the real world,” pivoting her plans into a career in banking. Rolling the dice like that was undoubtedly a bit scary, but the “roll-up-your-sleeves, can-do attitude” she learned growing up on the family farm was tested and put to good use.
Today, Urkoski is happily married, a mother to four young children, the office manager for Thrivent Financial in Columbus and a community advocate who is involved with numerous local initiatives.
“Yes, college is awesome and I do wish I would have finished my degree, but I dug my heels in and worked hard, and it’s still something I can be proud of,” she said. “I may not have years of school behind me, but I do work hard and that’s something nobody can take away from me.”
LIFE ON THE FARM
Urkoski grew up in the small village of Clearwater, approximately 50 minutes west of Norfolk. Her commitment to working hard at whatever task she had in front of her started on the family dairy farm at a very young age.
“I believe truly in my heart that that’s where I obtained my work ethic,” said Urkoski, who also worked at a local pharmacy part-time while in high school. “I was feeding calves, milking cows. The early mornings waking up at 5 a.m. to milk cows wasn’t always ideal, especially as I got older, but it was something that definitely helped define who I am.”
Sure, there was plenty of hard work. But, Urkoski’s childhood was what she called “awesome.” Her dad farmed with his brothers, so she was often around her numerous cousins and grew close with her Kester (her maiden name) crew throughout the years.
She also participated in sports while attending Clearwater High, where she shined playing softball, among other things. Being around her teammates and her cousins while growing up, in a way, helped push her toward a path in education.
FINDING COLUMBUS
Although Urkoski knew she loved helping children, after some time at Northeast, she realized that teaching wasn’t the path she wanted to pursue. So her plans changed.
A friend recognized her organization skills and desire to help others, so he got her foot in the door in the banking industry. Urkoski wound up working for U.S. Bank and the now-defunct Tier One Bank in Norfolk and was enjoying her professional career.
Things were also going well on a personal level. She met the man who would become her husband, Chad, through mutual friends in the mid-2000s while she was living in Norfolk. She and Chad, a Columbus native, dated for a couple of years before he proposed. She eventually decided to move to Columbus around that decade’s end, and the two married in 2011.
MAKING AN IMPACT
Urkoski worked for Pinnacle Bank for a little while upon moving to Columbus, but life soon took her in a different direction again. She and Chad now have four kids: Joseph, a third-grader at St. Anthony’s; Cole, a first-grader at St. Anthony’s; and 4-year-old twins Grace and Cade, who are in preschool.
She spent some time running a day care out of her house when her two older kids were younger; however, she got away from that upon the arrival of her twins.
Looking for a new opportunity, four years ago Urkoski joined Melanie Knoepfle’s Thrivent Financial as the office manager. She has enjoyed every minute of it.
“I love being able to meet clients and help them every day and helping people learn more about Thrivent and all of the wonderful services that they offer,” said Urkoski, who also waitresses part-time at CK Grill and Bar. “I love that we get to help them prepare for their lives, for their future … I feel like God had a plan when he brought Melanie and I together.”
Hard work, community and family have always been sources of inspiration for Urkoski. Although she’s no longer working on the farm, she’s found numerous ways to support her family and the community at large throughout the years beyond her jobs.
A longtime member and volunteer at St. Anthony Catholic Church, she is currently serving as president of the St. Anthony Home and School Association, a nonprofit that is instrumental in fundraising efforts for the school. Among those efforts has been leading the front when it comes to organizing the annual Home of Tours, a massive effort in which patrons can buy tickets to visit well-decorated homes and enjoy holiday-inspired treats, among other things.
St. Anthony Elementary School Principal Amy Sokol has known Urkoski for about five years and noted how she immediately volunteered to help however she could when her kids first joined the school.
“Julie is an amazing lady. She’s a go-getter, she has big ideas, she dreams big. She’s unstoppable,” Sokol said, noting Urkoski puts great time and energy into everything she does. “You give her an idea and she just goes with it. She just wants what's best for not only our schools but our students, our teachers, even our parish.
“Honestly, I don’t think the woman can sleep. She’s so service-oriented and just gives and gives all her time.”
It doesn’t stop there, though. Urkoski has helped with numerous other community efforts, such as with Habitat for Humanity of Columbus. Urkoski served as a liaison between Habitat and the three Columbus area Catholic churches, aiding them in getting more involved with Habitat efforts. Additionally, she has helped Columbus Cancer Care with its annual Blue Jean Benefit.
Additionally, she has been known for coaching numerous youth sports teams, such as soccer and T-ball, putting her old softball experiences to good use.
“The thing that really drives me is helping people. It’s such a simple answer, but I love to fundraise, meet goals and be successful and help people and places be successful. I’m passionate about it,” Urkoski said. “Growing up on the farm teaches you how to work hard and be thankful for everything you have.”
Sokol said Urkoski is a great asset to St. Anthony’s and the community as a whole.
“We’re blessed to have Julie and appreciate the great things she has done,” she said.
Urkoski said she and her husband (who works at BD) are quite happy in Columbus, noting they’ve found their “niche.” As far as what comes next, she said she’s going to keep volunteering her time and efforts to community causes because she can’t imagine doing anything differently – other than going back to school to earn those last few credits and obtain her degree.
“This is definitely home and it will be for a very long time,” she said of Columbus. “I want to be a good example so (my kids) know they can work hard, donate their time and give back. I hope they can see those are all good things to do.”
