'SHE'S A GO-GETTER': Urkoski driven by family, love for helping others

“Yes, college is awesome and I do wish I would have finished my degree, but I dug my heels in and worked hard, and it’s still something I can be proud of,” she said. “I may not have years of school behind me, but I do work hard and that’s something nobody can take away from me.”

LIFE ON THE FARM

Urkoski grew up in the small village of Clearwater, approximately 50 minutes west of Norfolk. Her commitment to working hard at whatever task she had in front of her started on the family dairy farm at a very young age.

“I believe truly in my heart that that’s where I obtained my work ethic,” said Urkoski, who also worked at a local pharmacy part-time while in high school. “I was feeding calves, milking cows. The early mornings waking up at 5 a.m. to milk cows wasn’t always ideal, especially as I got older, but it was something that definitely helped define who I am.”

Sure, there was plenty of hard work. But, Urkoski’s childhood was what she called “awesome.” Her dad farmed with his brothers, so she was often around her numerous cousins and grew close with her Kester (her maiden name) crew throughout the years.