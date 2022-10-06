'She's a tough gal': Honken beats the odds in cancer battle

Editor's note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week The Columbus Telegram is publishing profiles of area residents who are breast cancer survivors as part of our fourth-annual "Think Pink" series in partnership with Columbus Cancer Care. Read previously published stories on our website. Our masthead on the front page will also be pink throughout the week.

Four years ago, Tiffany Honken was told she only had three to four months to live and had stage 4 inflammatory breast cancer.

In 2022, Tiffany has defeated those odds and is considered no evidence of disease (NED), meaning no cancer is detectable in her body.

Tiffany, who works as a life enrichment assistant at Brookestone Acres, moved to Columbus about 11 years ago and now resides at Camp Luther with her husband, Rob.

In December 2016, Tiffany was diagnosed with stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer, also known as IBC, which a rare and aggressive disease in which cancer cells block lymph vessels in the skin of the breast. Tiffany received treatment locally at the time.

Tiffany and Rob had planned to marry in May but pushed up the wedding to just a few weeks after her diagnosis, as Tiffany knew she would lose her hair during treatment.

“I had amazing, amazing care at the Columbus (Community) Hospital, Dr. Albin the surgeon, the oncology clinic, everybody was amazing,” she said. “I then went through standard treatment of care. I had two clean scans and after that, I had a reoccurrence, (what) we thought was a gallbladder attack ended up to be a reoccurrence in August of 2018.”

When the cancer returned, it was at stage 4.

“Inflammatory breast cancer generally does not get diagnosed until stage three or stage four because it's so aggressive and it's not picked up by a mammogram ultrasound or bloodwork,” Tiffany explained. “You have to have an actual biopsy done to determine that's what it is.”

Tiffany noted her shock that the cancer had come back.

“I just thought my world was falling apart, especially when I asked if I would live to see my second grandchild, but my first granddaughter, born that December and my doctor says ‘I can't promise you that,’” she said.

Rob also mentioned his disbelief upon her cancer diagnosis, noting he felt numb and sick to his stomach.

Tiffany started a treatment plan that same month. In the meantime, she posted about her cancer coming back in an IBC Facebook support group. She said someone immediately reached out to her and told her to call the MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Texas as they have a specialized IBC team.

“At that point, the community, my co-workers, my church family, my actual family, they threw a huge benefit that I was able to get to Texas because it's expensive,” Tiffany said. “I was able to get there and I did not qualify at that time for many reasons, I just didn't meet protocol at that time.”

Tiffany then came back to Columbus and continued treatment in the area. She ended up getting more cancer, this time in her clavicle area. She went back to Texas and qualified for the trial in January 2019.

“When I started the treatment, or the clinical trial, I was taking chemo through my port. I was also taking an oral chemo and an immunotherapy,” Tiffany said. “I only took the IV chemo for about I think that was the first six months of it and now I still take the oral chemo and I get the immunotherapy through my port still. I travel to Texas every other week for treatment.”

The trial is nearing its end, and she said she’s doing well.

“All of the women that have been on the trial, it has failed for them, and that doesn't mean everyone passed away,” Tiffany said. “They may have moved on to other treatment plans. I am the only survivor of the actual trial.”

Tiffany said that she’s still alive by the grace of God.

And, the granddaughter that Tiffany had asked if she would still be alive to see born is turning 4-years-old in December.

“I question ‘why me?’ Or ‘what is the plan?’ Sometimes I have some guilt,” Tiffany said, noting she had gotten close to others in the trial. “I've lost some really good friends.”

Tiffany added she’s had a great support system through her cancer battle.

“I always tell everyone I have the most amazing support system – my family, my coworkers, the community, my church family,” she said. “I could not have done this without them.”

According to Rob, the most important part of helping someone through a cancer diagnosis is just being there for them.

“I drive her to and from Omaha to the airport. I've gone with her during the scans. It's a lot of care. She's a tough gal,” Rob said.

It’s also important to stay positive, letting your loved one have the time to themselves if needed and let yourself lean on others, he added.

“There's times that you gotta be there for them and then there's times where you just gotta let them have their own time, be by themselves,” Rob said.

Tiffany said she encourages those who are facing a cancer diagnosis to remember that there’s always hope and to be an advocate for their own care. Don’t be scared to get a second, or even third, opinion, she added, and let your family and friends support you.

“It took a major, major diagnosis for me to realize this that I, we, you, whoever, need to learn to enjoy each and every day. Don't let the little things bother you,” Tiffany said. “…In the time that I've been sick, I've learned to love harder and I sing and I dance. I love to travel. I think I listen to others more. I think I'm more empathetic to others. And I pray a lot.”