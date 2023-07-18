During the summer, car washes for various charities, causes and businesses pop up in parking lots across the United States. For as long as many can remember at Big Pals-Little Pals of Columbus, they have been among them.

"We've been doing this for many years. It's annual but I can't remember when we started. It was at the old Bomgaars, but Big Pals, Little Pals and volunteers can come help wash cars," Executive Director Aimee Heesacker said.

The car wash will start at 10 a.m. on July 22 next to the Bomgaars garden center. Bomgaars, Heesacker noted, is a big help in the event, donating most of the materials for the car wash and included lunch.

"Bomgaars donated the soap and the hoses, all the hot dogs, buns. We do chips and water. If they don't want a car wash, they can come eat or eat while they're getting a wash or go shop," Heesacker said. "We give them a packet afterward with information and an air freshener."

Dan Woulfe, general manager at Bomgaars, said he's been helping the organization with this and some other events over the years because they help area youths.

"It's about as good of a cause as there is around here. We've done this for several years, I've done several things in conjunction with them," Woulfe said. "They're a good organization giving kids a shot who might not have had a shot."

Heesacker said the funds raised would go toward mentorship opportunities for the kids as well as some of the amenities they provide for them and their big pals at their office.

"Support will help to provide mentorship opportunities to youth in need, monthly coordinated activities, full hot meals are provided once a month, scholarships for little pals to continue their education, pathways and tools to little pals so they can achieve their goals," Heesacker said.

In addition, Big Pals-Little Pals partners with other area agencies to help provide service they may not be able to cover on their own, which these funds will help support.

"(We have) community support with partner agencies. If they're struggling in other ways, through United Way, agencies will get them the help they need," Heesacker said.

Heesacker said that, like Woulfe noted, the program allows children without a mentor in their life to have that person they can work with, learn from and talk to, which sets them up for future success.

"When children have a mentor, statistics show they get better grades, graduate high school, continue their education, they're less likely to skip school or get in trouble," Heesacker said. "A lot even get into management positions in life and are more likely to volunteer in the community in the future."

The car wash and lunch are paid with a goodwill donation and either part is optional, Heesacker said. Those interested in just lunch or a car wash can come. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.