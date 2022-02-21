Shop local to support the Columbus community

After the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with business operations throughout 2020, local business owners have been very happy with their bottom lines at the end of 2021.

Patti Stuthman owns Urban Farm Boutique, 3121 13th St. in Columbus, and created 13th Street Again, which is an informal community group of downtown business owners with retail stores along 13th Street in the downtown area.

“We definitely had a really good Christmas season,” Stuthman said. “In talking with the other retailers in the 13th Street Again group, they all had really good retail sales as well. … I know just from talking to them all, they all were very pleased with their sales for the Christmas season.”

Steven Jones, the owner of J. Patrick’s -- a men’s clothing store located in downtown Columbus, 2520 13th St. -- said 2021 was a great year for his business, which has branched out from tuxedo rentals into men’s dress and some casual clothing in recent years.

“2021 was far and away our best year for menswear sales,” Jones said. “...I do think there’s been a resurgence in people shopping locally. I think that maybe some of the big box stores kind of faced the same thing we did -- the difficulties in shipping and merchandise. Ordering things online became a little more difficult, across the board.”

As a result, Jones said, some people may have discovered or rediscovered local merchants that offer a different kind of shopping experience.

“Instead of just checking a tracking number hoping that it shipped, you can actually check in with a person,” Jones said.

Stuthman also said she thinks more people have been shopping locally in the last year or so.

“I think there definitely is a swing back to shopping locally. … There’s something about your neighbors, your family, your friends who are really sticking everything out there to start their own businesses. Having people support them just means the world to them,” Stuthman said. “Yes, you can find things on the internet or run to Lincoln and Omaha, but we have it right here.”

Stuthman said the patronage of visitors to Columbus is invaluable, and that people seem to recognize how supporting local businesses helps a community thrive.

“I want to give kudos to all of our area towns, because I would say between a 30 and 40 mile radius, up to a 60 mile radius, we have people here on a regular basis, whether they’re working in Columbus and they stop by because their small town doesn’t offer (something), or they’re searching us out and coming to us,” Stuthman said. “I would say a huge percentage of our sales are from area towns.”

The activity of groups like 13th Street Again or the Downtown Business Association (DBA) can’t go unmentioned, either.

“We do different events that (different members) are each responsible for,” Stuthman said.

Groups like the DBA and 13th Street Again aren’t the only ones working to attract attention to local businesses -- the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce has made efforts to concentrate on local businesses, too.

“The Chamber is the issuer of Columbus Bucks, that can only be spent at local participating merchants, and in 2020, we issued $91,620 in Columbus Bucks! In addition, we changed our holiday promotion in 2021 to focus on spending Columbus Bucks at our local businesses, instead of incentivizing the purchase of Columbus Bucks,” Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said in a Jan. 26 email to the Telegram.

Meanwhile, DBA Coordinator Heather Giffrow -- who, along with her husband, owns TopStitch Upholstery -- noted efforts by the City of Columbus to focus on the downtown area.

“There have been a lot of new things downtown that have created new buzz. And I think there are a lot of changes that are still coming that will benefit everyone that’s downtown,” Giffrow said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

