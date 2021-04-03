Shoulder injuries: What you need to know

Reaching, lifting, pulling, pushing and throwing — our shoulders work hard. It’s no wonder that many people experience a shoulder injury at some point during their lives. Understanding the different kinds of shoulder injuries and knowing the symptoms can help you prevent serious shoulder trouble.
How the shoulder works
Your shoulder is made up of three bones: the collarbone (clavicle), the shoulder blade (scapula) and the upper arm bone (humerus). Although your shoulder is the most movable joint in your body, it can be susceptible to injury, as the ball of the upper arm bone is larger than the shoulder blade socket that holds it.
Common shoulder injuries
Some shoulder injuries happen acutely, as from a fall or blow. Other shoulder problems are the result of wear and tear or overuse injuries. Overuse injuries occur when the muscles and tendons surrounding the shoulder joint break down, especially as people age. Athletes and people who perform manual labor regularly are at an increased risk for overuse shoulder injuries.
Examples of common shoulder injuries include:
• Dislocations
• Fractures
• Frozen shoulder
• Separations
• Sprains
• Tendinitis
• Torn or strained rotator cuff
Recognizing a shoulder injury
Shoulder injuries can affect anyone at any age. The following symptoms may indicate a severe shoulder injury:
• Bruising or swelling
• Loss of range of motion or being unable to move your arm in all the regular positions
• Feeling like your shoulder could pop out or slide out of its socket
• Intense pain and tenderness in your shoulder, especially when reaching overhead, reaching behind your back, lifting, pulling or sleeping on the shoulder
• Shoulder weakness that prevents you from performing daily tasks
Certain injuries, such as a dislocation, can result in complete immobility of the shoulder. If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, it’s important to see an orthopedic specialist right away. Severe injuries, such as a rotator cuff tear, may require surgery.
At-home treatments
If your shoulder pain is not severe, self-care therapies may provide some relief. Remedies you can try at home include:
• Resting the shoulder and avoiding using it in ways that cause or increase your pain
• Icing the shoulder for 15 to 20 minutes several times a day
• Taking over-the-counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen or naproxen
However, see your doctor if symptoms continue for more than a week. He or she will conduct a physical exam and may order an X-ray, MRI or CT scan, or other tests to determine what’s causing your pain.
Dr. Thomas Saylor is a physician at Columbus Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic.