Shoulder injuries: What you need to know

Reaching, lifting, pulling, pushing and throwing — our shoulders work hard. It’s no wonder that many people experience a shoulder injury at some point during their lives. Understanding the different kinds of shoulder injuries and knowing the symptoms can help you prevent serious shoulder trouble.

How the shoulder works

Your shoulder is made up of three bones: the collarbone (clavicle), the shoulder blade (scapula) and the upper arm bone (humerus). Although your shoulder is the most movable joint in your body, it can be susceptible to injury, as the ball of the upper arm bone is larger than the shoulder blade socket that holds it.

Common shoulder injuries

Some shoulder injuries happen acutely, as from a fall or blow. Other shoulder problems are the result of wear and tear or overuse injuries. Overuse injuries occur when the muscles and tendons surrounding the shoulder joint break down, especially as people age. Athletes and people who perform manual labor regularly are at an increased risk for overuse shoulder injuries.

Examples of common shoulder injuries include:

• Dislocations

• Fractures