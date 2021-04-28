Show them the money: United Way announces 2020 campaign allocations

That’s anything from substance abuse to domestic violence to education on diet and healthy relationships to outreach on mental health.

The financial stability pillar represents 29% of the funding with education representing 28%.

One group funded under education is TeamMates, which has received money for “quite a few years.”

TeamMates Coordinator Tricia Faust said the matches are back to meeting in-person, though volunteer numbers are down.

“We’re just going to recruit really hard this summer. We always have tons of kids that could benefit from Teammates, we have a lot of referrals from the schools,” Faust said. “Our main focus this summer is just going to be to recruit more people, now that things are getting to be a little more normal.”

Her goal is to start as many or more matches than she does in a normal year.

The United Way funding goes toward the general operation budget, so basically anything from salary to postage to background checks for volunteers.