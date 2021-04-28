Show them the money: United Way announces 2020 campaign allocations

After a strange campaign year, the Columbus Area United Way distributed money to agencies in its six-county service area.
The money goes to partner agencies under three pillars - health, financial stability and education. Then, for organizations including non-partner agencies, there are impact grants.
“Those are the pillars that partner agencies align with. They choose from their programs they’re going to measure because we’ve made a shift towards measurable results,” Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “Making sure that the dollars are being used to provide direct services where there’s actually impact.”
Then, the agency aligns with a goal after affiliating with a pillar. For example, under the education pillar, a partner agency would align with kindergarten readiness or graduating on time, she said.
One goal for financial stability is basic needs being met, she added.
“So aligning with emergency needs, such as utility assistance, rent, food security,” Freshour added. “Entities could also apply under that. With the health thing, would align with either … education on healthier lifestyle choices or decreased suicidal attempts of youth.”
Overall, 43% of the funding is going toward health.
“We are definitely heavier on the health side,” Freshour said. “The goal of community members (being) educated on healthier lifestyle choices; that is a broader area. We really narrow it down on the backend. We’re looking to support prevention and crisis intervention programs."
That’s anything from substance abuse to domestic violence to education on diet and healthy relationships to outreach on mental health.
The financial stability pillar represents 29% of the funding with education representing 28%.
One group funded under education is TeamMates, which has received money for “quite a few years.”
TeamMates Coordinator Tricia Faust said the matches are back to meeting in-person, though volunteer numbers are down.
“We’re just going to recruit really hard this summer. We always have tons of kids that could benefit from Teammates, we have a lot of referrals from the schools,” Faust said. “Our main focus this summer is just going to be to recruit more people, now that things are getting to be a little more normal.”
Her goal is to start as many or more matches than she does in a normal year.
The United Way funding goes toward the general operation budget, so basically anything from salary to postage to background checks for volunteers.
“It’s a huge blessing to our program. I cannot thank the United Way and all those that donate,” Faust said. “For the funding, because it allows nonprofits like ours to focus on our case mentoring and not have to worry about constantly having to fundraise for every dollar that we spend.”
The United Way wants to provide resources towards the community’s current needs, Freshour said.
“Through those three pillars we have a very strong and robust community when we have resources under each one of those pillars,” she said.
Impact grants are for a one-time offering or to help get a new program up and running, Freshour noted, but they don’t need to go to partner agencies.
“If it aligns with the United Way’s mission and the board feels like it would be a great partner agency, then the board might offer that extension to that impact grant recipient to at one point, come and be a partner agency,” she said.
