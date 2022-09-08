SID sees debate at council meeting

Columbus residents near Bradshaw Park cited safety concerns and financial burdens in opposition of the creation of a Street Improvement District (SID).

The Columbus City Council heard these concerns during a public hearing held at the Sept. 6 meeting. While the council took action on the creation of SIDs 188 and 189, SID 189 – which is 48th Avenue from 23rd Street to Bradshaw Park – caused the most controversy.

Eighty percent of the project would be funded by the Federal Funds Purchase Program while the other 20% would be paid for by special assessments to benefiting properties. However, the “benefiting properties” in that area are residents who expressed they do not believe they should be responsible for paying for improvements to the road.

Aaron Leimser said 48th Avenue is used heavily by industries in that area as well as people traveling to and from Bradshaw Park. It’s not the residents in that neighborhood who deteriorated the road, he added.

“It's heavy, heavy traffic that's not caused by us,” Leimser said.

Melissa Cerny told the council she’s lived there since the 1990s and has a preschool there. Cerny said her share of the project costs is $25,112.43 and, being a single mother with four kids who is already working two jobs, she is unable to meet another financial obligation.

“I just feel like it's a financial burden. And if it passes, I will have to sell my place, which is pretty sad,” Cerny said.

Leimser and Cerny also brought up safety concerns in that area.

The neighborhood on Ernst Street, 46th Avenue and 18th Street is U-shaped – or horseshoe shaped – meaning the majority of those houses only have one entrance/exit, which empties onto 48th Avenue. There is also a set of train tracks that runs through 19th Street. When there is road construction on 48th Avenue and trains are blocked on 19th Street, people are unable to get to that neighborhood. This problem is already being felt by current road construction on Shady Lake Road.

“When that happens, we're on an island. It's a safety issue, a big one,” Leimser said. “When those trains park and the construction is there, what if there's a fire? What if there's a robbery or somebody gets murdered? …We only have one way in and out. And this construction is a major problem with that as well.”

Cerny noted that impacts her preschool as well.

“We're going to skip the intersections, do them half at a time to get across to the west side, and a temporary road up to what will be completed 23rd Street,” said City Engineer Rick Bogus.

Cherie Van Dyke, who resides on the other side of 48th Avenue, asked about how the city chooses which properties are assessed as she is the only one being assessed for the SID. There are several homes that use the same entrance and exists as well, and she noted she doesn’t use it more than the others around her.

“It's the city's policy, it has been for a really long time, to assess half a block and back but there's a limit in the distance of what a half a block is,” Bogus said. “Those properties that are inside that half a block are the ones that are assessed, it does not go all the way half into that horseshoe type [area], it doesn't go halfway back there.”

Bogus added this is done so that everyone is treated the same in all the improvement districts the city does.

In response to a question, Bogus noted that Union Pacific is not being assessed in this SID because they don’t own property in it.

Bogus explained in an email to the Columbus Telegram that this SID does include businesses along that street, including U&I Sanitation and Lyman-Richey Corporation (which owns Gerhold Concrete Company and Central Sand and Gravel). City-owned property, such as Bradshaw Park, cannot count towards the eligible front footage per state statute.

Even though the SID process is how the city has always done it, Van Dyke noted, that doesn’t “make it right."

First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte asked if the city looks at the “dynamics of the neighborhood” since everyone in that area uses the same entrance/exit.

“That's not the dynamics we have in every place where we're going to assess,” she added.

Bogus said the city needs to be careful when doing that.

“State statutes requires things to be assessed equally. And so that's why the cities have policies and such that they're assessed equally,” he said.

Augustine-Schulte said she still had concerns about this particular SID and asked, although the city is bound by state statute, if there be a way to find an alternate funding source.

“The problem is, and we're kind of alluded to it is, if you don't do these things uniformly, if we do this one different than the next one different than the next one, we're opening the city up to a lot of liability in interpretation of how we assess projects – that's really the issue,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said. “If there is a solid reason or a criteria we can add to our assessment policy, then we should look at that, the city of Columbus should look at that.”

Second Ward Council Member Troy Hiemer noted a previously completed SID on Third Avenue, which was done using the same guidelines.

“I feel everybody's pain,” Hiemer said. “I lived on Third Avenue. I sold my house before the road was done. And because that SID was created, I had to pay for it when I sold my house.”

The council approved a resolution to create SID 189 6-1, with Dennis Kresha being absent from the meeting and Augustine-Schulte voting against it. They also approved SID 188.

Per state statute, if 50% of eligible front footage benefiting properties object to the SID’s creation, it will be repealed. This threshold was not met as the percentage of objecting properties was 32.92%.

Bogus told the Telegram that previous SID projects have included Third Avenue from Eighth Street to South Third Street (2021), 33rd Avenue from 38th Street to Lost Creek Parkway (2017), 48th Avenue from 38th Street to Lost Creek Parkway (2021) and East 14th Avenue from 23rd Street to Kozy Drive (to be completed this winter).

More Columbus City Council coverage will be featured in the Telegram in a future edition.