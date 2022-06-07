Sidewalk Prophets return to 1C - The Sanctuary June 12

In July 2021, Sidewalk Prophets, a contemporary Christian band, stopped in Columbus per the request of 1C - The Sanctuary's worship leader, Chris Robbins. The show sold out.

On June 12, they will return to The Sanctuary at 7 p.m., the first time in the band's history, according to their manager, they have been to the same place twice in under a year.

"They contacted us and we couldn't settle on a date, then recently they got ahold of me again and said they'd be traveling through this area and would love to stop again," Chris said.

Chris said this is just one of the community events 1C - The Sanctuary puts on to bring neighboring communities to Columbus and the church.

"That's kind of been our big thing, is how can we make our building, because it's so big and everybody knows it as the old Y (YMCA), more community-friendly?" Chris said.

Community, Chris and his son Harrison said, is a big thing for Sidewalk Prophets, who call their fans, crew, tour and record label "Great Big Family."

The great big family, Chris said, was instrumental in getting the band to Columbus in 2021.

The band had been touring for some time before their bus broke down in Utah, a few days before they were supposed to perform in Columbus. Chris said he was waiting for a cancellation, but it never came.

"Next thing I see, they're on Facebook saying they've got pastors coming from Montana to pick the band up," Chris said.

The pastors transported the band to Montana, then Wyoming, where they rented a bus and were able to roll into town at 8 a.m.

Upon arrival, Chris said, the band was served homemade food, which was important for them after living on a bus and eating fast food. The band's manager, Chris said, was shocked at the hospitality.

"She said 'This is the craziest thing, they treated us better than any other place we've been, they actually read the contract,'" Chris said. "That's our church's thing, showing the best of what Columbus has to offer."

The manager also told Chris that the experience in Columbus had turned their situation around.

"She said 'you flipped the whole script on us. You were the ones helping us,' and that was really cool," Chris said.

Last year, Harrison operated the lights for their show, at just 15 years old. Afterwards, the band's manager came up and asked how old Chris was, because they would have brought him on the tour if he were old enough.

Harrison also went with some of the crew to pick up the lead singer, Dave Frey, from their hotel. The experience left an impact on him.

"I think one of the biggest things about them is they're normal people," Harrison said. "It was so weird because I'd listened to this band for years in church, and here's the lead singer right in front of me having a conversation."

Chris and Harrison are both excited to see Sidewalk Prophets perform again, but Chris said it's not just about entertainment value or bringing the community to the church, it's about spreading the band and the church's message.

"Their thing is authentically sharing Christ and sharing hope and making people feel like they matter," Chris said.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time via Eventbrite.

