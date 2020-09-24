Siedlik found guilty of attempted shoplifting

At the arraignment, Siedlik’s attorney, Elizabeth J. Lay, said the matter was Siedlik’s first criminal case in any court. Lay said that after Siedlik was charged, she showed remorse and began taking steps to make sure it wouldn’t happen again.

Those who worked with Siedlik during her tenure as DBA coordinator said the shoplifting charge was one incident in a lifetime spent serving the community. For many years, they said, Siedlik has been working behind the scenes to make sure matters run smoothly for downtown Columbus businesses.

Siedlik has left her position as the Downtown Business Association coordinator, but DBA co-manager Kevin Johnson said the shoplifting charge was not the cause of her departure. Johnson said they had been discussing her departure long before the shoplifting incident.

“She has stepped down to pay more attention to her business,” Johnson said.