Siedlik found guilty of attempted shoplifting

Columbus resident and former Columbus Downtown Business Association Coordinator Barb Siedlik appeared in Platte County Court on Wednesday morning for an arraignment regarding a shoplifting charge against her.
Siedlik was originally charged with shoplifting, a class 2 misdemeanor, after a Columbus Walmart employee allegedly witnessed her replacing price tags on garden center merchandise on June 7. That charge was later amended to a charge of attempted shoplifting, bringing the claim to a class 3 misdemeanor.
On Wednesday, Siedlik pled no contest and was found guilty of attempting to shoplift. She was sentenced by the court to pay a fine of $150 and $50 in court costs and must pay $144.55 to Walmart in restitution.
During the arraignment, Platte County Attorney Carl K. Hart Jr., the attorney representing the State of Nebraska, said Columbus Police were dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter, 818 E. 23rd St., on June 7 in response to a call about shoplifting. Hart said Siedlik was in the Walmart office of asset protection when the police arrived.
At the arraignment, Siedlik’s attorney, Elizabeth J. Lay, said the matter was Siedlik’s first criminal case in any court. Lay said that after Siedlik was charged, she showed remorse and began taking steps to make sure it wouldn’t happen again.
Those who worked with Siedlik during her tenure as DBA coordinator said the shoplifting charge was one incident in a lifetime spent serving the community. For many years, they said, Siedlik has been working behind the scenes to make sure matters run smoothly for downtown Columbus businesses.
Siedlik has left her position as the Downtown Business Association coordinator, but DBA co-manager Kevin Johnson said the shoplifting charge was not the cause of her departure. Johnson said they had been discussing her departure long before the shoplifting incident.
“She has stepped down to pay more attention to her business,” Johnson said.
Siedlik is an independent insurance agent. Much of her time is spent helping seniors file Medicare claims. Siedlik is from Columbus and has been a member of the DBA for more than 30 years, Johnson said. He said she is well-known in the community, having grown up in Columbus, and that she means a lot to the downtown.
“She is very passionate about the downtown. She loves the downtown and you’re looking for a person, when you have a coordinator, that loves the downtown,” Johnson said.
Siedlik became the DBA coordinator in March 2010.
“She acted like the members were her little chickens and she was the hen,” Johnson said.
Among her many duties as coordinator, Siedlik was in charge of organizing, creating and distributing a specialty shop brochure featuring DBA members. She also organized events for the organization.
“We used to have the Easter egg hunt in the park and she’d stuff all 4,000 eggs,” Johnson said.
Sandie Fischer at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, who knows Siedlik from her work with the chamber for Columbus Days, echoed Johnson’s comments.
“She was out there to better the downtown,” Fischer said.
Siedlik was in charge of organizing the DBA’s funnel cake trailer for Columbus Days, Fischer said, and she brought a lot to the table with her organizational skills and dedication.
“She was in charge of lining up all the help for that funnel cake trailer. And I know that’s a tremendous amount of work,” Fischer said.
The proceeds from the funnel cake trailer are used to pay for the banners and wreaths that decorate the downtown during the holidays, Fischer said.
Normally during the summer, Siedlik would be in charge of organizing the Lawn Chairs on the Square event, Fischer said.
“Every Thursday night from June until the end of August the funnel cake trailer would be out there serving funnel cakes and hot dogs and ice cream,” Fischer said.
Siedlik made sure there was entertainment for people to watch, volunteers to man the trailer and people to tear down and clean up when it was all over.
“They had everything from Lynette’s Dance Studio to different bands that would perform every Thursday night from 7 until 9 in Frankfurt Square. People would just bring their lawn chairs and sit out there and listen to the music and have something to eat. And then, hopefully, that brought exposure to the businesses downtown,” Fischer said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
