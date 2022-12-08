Silva looking forward to new role at Nebraska Extension

Thays Silva will be a new face in the Northeast Nebraska area, including Platte County, as she’s joined the Nebraska Extension as its new food nutrition and health educator.

Silva was born in Brazil, where she received her bachelor’s degree in human nutrition and master’s degree in vegetal production.

Silva said she’s always enjoyed helping others and the community around her. When her mother began experiencing a medical issue, the rest of the family took over the care of her meals, which she said got her considering her future career.

She came to the United States after she received her master’s degree. Her husband, Bruno Lena, was working in Alabama and she joined him there. The couple moved to Nebraska when Lena accepted a position as the water and integrated cropping systems extension educator; he is based out of Platte County.

“When they told me that there were positions for a nutritionist I got so excited because this is what I like doing,” Silva said. “During my internships in college, I’ve done several projects in Extension and I loved at working in Extension; in Brazil, the Extension is a little bit different than in here.”

Silva’s first day was Nov. 7. Her office is in the Butler County Courthouse in David City but she also serves Polk, York, Seward and Platte counties.

“In this position, I have to make sure that the community health well-being, quality of life is improving,” Silva said. “Everything related to food nutrition, every issue – especially obesity and other diseases related to diet – and exercise, everything that is food related, every issue that is food related, I’ll be trying to solve.”

There are several projects she wants to bring to the area in 2023, she said, including food preservation and safety, food access and exercise opportunities.

“Something that is new ... is a community garden that we could be starting here that is related to the food access part. It would be a donation garden. So soon I’ll be looking for partners in the community,” Silva said.

She added she also has an interest in youth and adult nutritional education.

“Children need nutritional education so we can prevent future issues when they are adults,” Silva said. “But who takes care of the children? The adults. So we need to educate both of them.”

She said she’s been looking at creating culturally appropriate materials for the difficult cultures in Nebraska. This would include more than translating the current materials available, she noted.

“I’m from another culture and I know that we don’t have the same diet. We need to appropriate the materials to their diet, not only their language,” Silva said. “I believe that this would be including and bringing a lot of people to Extension.”

Silva said she hopes to help improve community members’ quality of life.

“Little by little I want to change people’s mind, the way that they see food, the way they see every issue related to food,” she said, noting she also wants to bring hypertension training to the community. “…If you take the first step, the next steps are going to be easier. This is what I plan on doing to try to help people with their daily lives.”

So far, Silva has been busy visiting the Extension boards in all of the counties that she serves and attending community events, such as the last Butler County Chamber of Commerce luncheon and Christmas on the Bricks in David City.

“Every opportunity to be out there in the community I’ll be taking,” Silva said. “Soon I’ll be contacting hospitals and schools around the county so I can ask too them if there’s any issue that they can think of, any area of nutrition that they think I should cover that is not.”

She noted that she has been enjoying her new position.

“Nebraskans are very welcoming,” said Silva, who lives in Columbus. “I’m really happy to be here in this position. I’m happy to do what I like doing and what I love to do.”

Silva said anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to her at 402-367-7410 or thays.silva@unl.edu. People are also free to stop by the Extension office, located in the courthouse, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.