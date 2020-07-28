Simon House reopens to greater need

Simon House closed last week to regroup and complete deep cleaning. They opened again Monday to a revolving door of people looking for help, said Lucy Lutjelusche, manager of Simon House.
The organization, 1853 10th Ave. in Columbus, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and reopened after 10.5 weeks. Last week, a main focus was donations, said Lutjelusche, because they let their donations sit for 72 hours to ensure the items don't have traces of the coronavirus.
“I don’t want any of my volunteers or any of my employees contracting COVID,” Lutjelusche said. “We want to make sure that what we are selling, what we are putting out on the floor, whether it’s to help a family in need or for sale, that those items are safe.”
At first when Simon House closed, it was really hard, she said. Many of her employees are in a category where they need to be careful about their health and she said she worried about her volunteers and employees.
“Not being able to socialize for a lot of our volunteers has been hard on them because they’re stuck in the house; this was part of their weekly social outing,” Lutjelusche said.
Assistant Manager Harriette Janicek, who has been with the organization for seven years, said the last few months have been very trying for everybody. They have continued to take clients, despite closing a few months, opening again, closing for four days and then opening again.
“We’ve been doing as best we can,” Janicek said. “My personal reaction is it’s always sad to see people that are in need.”
Simon House has been undertaking different safety measures, including cleaning and sanitizing everything. In the beginning, they completely replaced all items on the retail floor, said Janicek. They didn’t know if it had been exposed or not.
“We were able to keep our employees happy, keep them on staff and do a complete restock of the store,” Janicek said.
Most of her staff are older adults or are in a compromised situation where they have to be careful around those who have been exposed to COVID.
“I’m on my last treatment of chemo as an example,” she said. “I’m being very cautious when I have to go out on the floor and work with the customers and clients. I keep my distance and wear my mask and all of that. It’s just safety measures.”
On Monday, they saw quite a few families in need of food and financial assistance.
“I noticed that we have had quite a few requests for rent,” said Lutjelusche. “Rent is very high here in Columbus. If their income is affected at all by COVID, it's already going to put a family that is having a hard time, that makes it even harder.”
Lutjelusche said she feels very compassionate about others' situations.
“Even though we’ve assisted them even recently, people cannot help that they contract the disease and then they have COVID and they have to stay home for 14 weeks or even three weeks to a month,” she said. “I’m very sympathetic to their plight and I try to help as much as I can.”
That could include bringing in other agencies.
She added that Simon House attempts assisting clients with all of their needs, such as ensuring they have clothes and the children are fed.
“I don’t like doing Band-Aid (fixes),” Lutjelusche said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.