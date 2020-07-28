Simon House reopens to greater need

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Simon House closed last week to regroup and complete deep cleaning. They opened again Monday to a revolving door of people looking for help, said Lucy Lutjelusche, manager of Simon House.

The organization, 1853 10th Ave. in Columbus, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and reopened after 10.5 weeks. Last week, a main focus was donations, said Lutjelusche, because they let their donations sit for 72 hours to ensure the items don't have traces of the coronavirus.

“I don’t want any of my volunteers or any of my employees contracting COVID,” Lutjelusche said. “We want to make sure that what we are selling, what we are putting out on the floor, whether it’s to help a family in need or for sale, that those items are safe.”

At first when Simon House closed, it was really hard, she said. Many of her employees are in a category where they need to be careful about their health and she said she worried about her volunteers and employees.

“Not being able to socialize for a lot of our volunteers has been hard on them because they’re stuck in the house; this was part of their weekly social outing,” Lutjelusche said.