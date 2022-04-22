Sisters of The Outlaw Trail

Sisters Marci Broyhill and Teresa "Teri" Kay Orr are no strangers to the American West.

Growing up on the Cedar-Dixon County line, along “The Outlaw Trail” (Nebraska Highway 12), the sisters have written many country songs together about the American West, performing in original shows such as “Songs and Tales Along The Trail,” “Working the Land: Stories and Song” and “Sisters from the Outlaw Trail.”

Now, Broyhill lives in Dakota City, and Orr lives in Arkansas, occasionally reuniting to bring the sounds and tales of the West to anyone who’ll listen. Broyhill said she and Orr have been doing this for several years after being inspired by a cowboy poet.

“Teri was always into the music stuff so she would write songs on occasion while raising her family. I took a class and there was a cowboy poet. I thought ‘oh my gosh, that’s so cool,'" Broyhill said. “She was raising a family, I was teaching elementary at the time.”

Saturday from 2-3 p.m., they’re bringing that talent and history to the Columbus Public Library, 2419 14th St. Columbus Public Library Customer Service Manager Kelli Keyes said this is one of many speaker events the library has hosted in an effort to better understand the American Midwest and its relation to the old west canon.

“Our patrons always enjoy stories about the West,” Keyes said. “This summer we’re going more for that Western theme.”

Keyes added this theme will later involve a presentation on Nebraska Cattle Trail songs and a Lewis and Clark event.

“It’s always interesting seeing what our forefathers went through,” Keyes said.

The part-musical, part-dramatic narrative, part-PowerPoint presentation show demonstrates the struggle of the American prairie woman as the West was still being settled and was largely wild. Broyhill said one of the biggest struggles western women encountered was loneliness.

“The men would go into town maybe once a month or so, but the women, maybe once or twice a year,” Broyhill said. “I’ve read stories where a man would go out to homestead, leave the wife and kids, then go to town to work.”

Bearing and rearing children, working to keep their families fed, clothed, and safe, and the general struggles of being a pioneer befell pioneer women and Orr and Broyhill want to tell people all about it.

“There were a lot of women, 12-15% of homesteaders were women. They finished the claim when their husband died or got killed or just up and left them. Of course a lot of them just homesteaded on their own,” Broyhill said.

The presentation features the stories of several real women, from several classes and occupations in a comedic narrative. Keyes said she hopes this presentation sends viewers home with not just a laugh but something to think about.

“I hope they find some pride in the strength of these women and what they endured, what they brought. They succeeded in their trials and I hope people take strength in that," Keyes said.

Broyhill said this show won’t be like typical “western” scenarios. These are real life events, and while they may have a comedic spin, they are based in fact. The pair often find inspiration for their writing from research they do for fun.

“Most of the time, the western shows paint it so rosy,” Broyhill said. “I’ve always loved history and I really love Nebraska history. I go to museums looking for stories to dust off and Teri always finds something to do with it,”

The event is free, and family friendly. There will be refreshments and a table for patrons to purchase CDs and books from the duo.

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

