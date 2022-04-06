Skalberg appointed to CCC Foundation

The Central Community College Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Traci Skalberg as executive director. Skalberg will succeed Dean Moors, who will retire on Nov. 1, following 14 years of leading the CCC Foundation.

Skalberg comes to the CCC Foundation from the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) Foundation, where she has served as executive director since 2003. During that time, she has increased the annual average revenue from $200,000 to $3.5 million, and raised, managed and granted $25 million in the last five years. Skalberg has also developed a nationally renowned employee giving program with 90-percent participation from GIPS faculty and staff. She currently serves as the president of the National Association of Educational Foundations.

“I am thrilled to be joining this exceptional team at the Central Community College Foundation,” Skalberg said. “It has been my passion and mission to inspire investment in education and opportunities for students. I am so excited to expand my work to the counties and communities Central Community College serves. It feels a bit like a homecoming for me with the wonderful caveat that I get to stay in the Grand Island community which has been so nurturing for my family.”

Before joining the GIPS Foundation, Skalberg served as the director of annual giving for the Stuhr Museum Foundation from 2000 to 2003. She also served as the executive director of the Central Plains Chapter of the American Red cross and as an adult development director for the YWCA of Grand Island.

“The Central Community College Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to have Traci join us as our new executive director,” said Homer Pierce, board president. “We have so much to offer students in our 25-county area and we believe Traci will help us as we continue to serve and grow.”

A 1994 CCC-Columbus academic transfer graduate, Skalberg went on to earn a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish and international studies from Doane University in 1997, graduating cum laude. She is also a certified education foundation leader and holds a certificate in fundraising management.

“Central Community College students and donors should be confident in Traci’s proven commitment to education, central Nebraska and CCC,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall. “I’m very proud to have a CCC alumna building upon the excellent base Dean Moors has provided on which the foundation will continue to grow.”

Skalberg will begin her tenure at the CCC Foundation on Aug. 15, with Moors continuing in a part-time role.

