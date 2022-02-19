Skilled trades program: A unique path for a strong career

With Columbus being mostly industry and manufacturing based, skilled trades workers are in high demand. Those seeking skilled trades programs need not look further than Central Community College-Columbus.

The college’s North Education Center is a bustle of activity these days. Of the programs it houses, it includes three major ones: advanced manufacturing, welding and mechatronics.

Mechatronics

The last of those programs, mechatronics, has seen an explosion in popularity the last several years, according to industrial technology instructor Brent Konwinski. In simple terms, mechatronics involves a combination of electricity, mechanical systems and computer programming.

At the Columbus campus, students can get an associate degree in mechatronics in about two years. CCC has a partnership with Wayne State College that allows students to easily transfer to Wayne and get their bachelor’s degree, Konwinski said.

The program’s popularity can be seen in the number of courses available which are double the number this year. Konwinski said the college now offers two sections of each class.

“We have approximately 24 students going through a given section of classes so we're full,” he added.

There’s also a wide variety of jobs one can do with a mechatronics degree.

“You could be the guy that going on the floor changing out gearboxes, you could be the guy programming a PLC (programmable logic controller) … or take on the manager role if you want to move up, you can understand what's going on in the business because you understand the technical side of it,” Konwinski said.

It’s fairly easy for mechatronics students to find work in the field after graduation. Konwinski noted the demand and options available for those going into mechatronics.

“There's a lot of good companies in our area that are doing tuition reimbursement for students as well,” he said, adding that students are recruited while in high school and work part time on flexible hours while in college. “When they graduate, they're guaranteed a job. They have full time jobs, they work for two years and then their tuition is paid for.”

Starting this school year some high school students had the chance to jump start their mechatronics education through CCC dual credit courses. Through the Independent Mechatronics Education Center Curriculum 2.0 project (iMec 2.0), six area high schools, including Columbus’ own Lakeview, offer four courses that are worth three college credits each, The Columbus Telegram previously reported.

“When you have 100 students in multiple schools that are taking college courses with hands-on activities the first time, there's a lot of things you learned from doing it the first time but it's been I think it's been well received and students are liking it,” said Dan Davidchik, a process instrumentation and control instructor at CCC.

Ever-changing technology can present challenges to the mechatronics field.

“You buy a new product and in a couple years, it's obsolete. It's always something new to learn,” Konwinski said.

Partnering with local industries and supplies helps the college’s mechatronics program keep up with these changes.

“We try to tailor everything that we teach in here to what a majority of the industry is using,” Konwinski said. “It's very important to have close ties with industry so that we can get feedback on our students, what they're seeing in our students, and we can kind of tailor to what industry demands.”

Welding

CCC’s Columbus campus offers three welding technology certificates – production, advanced welding and manual welding. Welding instructor Bryce Standley said students can get a diploma in one year and an associate degree in two years. The welding department has a total of about 35 to 40 students, including the part timers.

Like mechatronics, welders are in high demand everywhere, Standley noted.

“…It’s great for our students because they can come here, get their degree or certificate or whatever they want to get. And we can find them jobs instantly or even before they're out of school,” he said.

New this year is a scholarship for welding students from a local manufacturing company, Standley said, adding that welding instructors also visit high schools in hopes of attracting future students.

“If they're willing to put the time into work and come to school, it's a really good opportunity for them,” he said.

CCC’s program provides future welders a good base but there are “tricks of the trade” they need to learn out in the field.

“We give them everything we can while they're here,” Standley said. “As long as they put in what they want to get out here, then they'll be very successful in the field.”

Advanced manufacturing

The college’s Columbus campus has a variety of offerings in the field, including a diploma and certificates in CNC manufacturing, general manufacturing and plastic mold maker.

“When you leave here, you'll be able to run a CNC (computer numerical control machine) and you'll be able to manual machine, you'll be able to run a blueprint,” said Darin Skipton, a CCC advanced manufacturing instructor. “…You'll be able to have some safety training and you'll be able to use precision equipment. That's a certificate program and you can get that in one year’s time.”

An associate degree is available for advanced manufacturing. Skipton noted that locals can receive the first part of that education at Columbus and then finish the degree at the Hastings campus.

“Our goal long term is to get is to get where we can where we can offer the diploma and degree,” he added.

The majority of the machines in the advanced manufacturing classroom are available on consignment through businesses and organizations, said Craig Potthast, an advanced manufacturing plastics trainer/coordinator. A machine with a robotic adapter will be added this spring.

“We can start working with the folks in mechatronics on incorporation of the robotics with the plastic injection molding,” Potthast said.

A National Science Foundation grant also supports the lab, he added.

Potthast said future students are recruited through visiting high schools, and high schoolers also visit the advanced manufacturing lab.

Skipton noted he’s limited at eight students per semester due to machinery and space constraints. But, he added, the manufacturing sector is one that will always be in demand.

“You will always, always, always need to have machinists, you will need to have tool makers, you will need to have people that make this stuff,” Skipton said, noting molds are needed for electronics such as cell phone cases and cameras.

Like the other skilled trades programs, students in advanced manufacturing do not have a hard time finding work.

“I've had a couple of employers call me and say, ‘if you've even got a student or two that hasn't graduated yet, I'd like them to work part time for me until they get their certificate,’” he said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

