The importance and influence of museums across the Midwest was highlighted on April 17 and 18 at the Nebraska Museum Association's annual conference, dubbed "Small but Mighty."

The association, known as the NMA for short, convened at the Ramada in Columbus for its annual conference to discuss a myriad of topics around the cultural and logistical aspects of museums. Some of the smaller museums don't have the big-city connections or resources other widely-know museums do, according to Erin Hauser, outgoing NMA President.

"It’s a way for museums across the state to connect, also a way for our organization to provide informational skills workshops to groups that may not have the opportunity to go to great big conferences," Hauser said. "There are several larger organizations that do the same thing we like to do on the smaller level."

The conference started on the morning of April 17 with a half-day workshop followed by an opportunity to explore Columbus' historic sites, something Dennis Hirschbrunner, owner/operator of the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Preservation Society (CAAFAPS) museum on 13th Street, said is a great opportunity for the Platte County Historical Society and area points of interest.

"There's a list of venues they could go visit, the Platte County Historical Society Museum, the Evans House, the antique firetruck museum, Higgins Memorial, a walking tour of businesses downtown, Glur's, a whole list of places in Columbus they could visit," Hirschbrunner said.

Hirschbrunner added that the conference is exciting for the historical society because Columbus has never hosted the event before, and it was a chance to essentially show other museums in the state just what Columbus has to offer in the way of history.

"We just felt like it was our turn to host it and it was an opportunity to show off Columbus and some of our historic facilities, buildings, houses, various things," Hirschbrunner said. "Basically, showing off Columbus."

Hauser said museums and other points of historical interest are vital in the Midwest and especially in rural areas because they are a place to keep that town's personality, history and even elements of its culture around as time goes on.

"Museums are changing but sort of at its core, they're important elements of their communities, they preserve culture, no matter if they're history or art, they educate in ways schools can't," Hauser said.

On April 18, the group kicked off the morning with some words from Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley and dove into a series of hard questions about museums and why they are important, followed by a series of workshops and talks into the afternoon and evening about the logistics of operating a museum.

"We should never forget our history and we should not be selective in how we remember our history," Eric Ewing, executive director of the Great Plains Black History Museum, said as he and other Nebraska Museum Association members tried to define what a museum does during a morning discussion.

Hauser said that the importance of the organization and its annual conference, outside of the mandatory annual business meeting, is to be a connecting point for all of the smaller museums who are oftentimes running on volunteer workers, because those topics of organization and operation may not be easily accessible otherwise.

"Our museums and a lot of organizations, nonprofits are volunteer, not that that's a bad thing, because it's usually the most passionate people that keep those organizations going," Hauser said. "This is a way for us to get that info to those people that are preserving local heritage and local culture."