Small cell to 5G: How much can the City control?

Mayor Jim Bulkley in July said the City really does not want small cells going here, there and everywhere.

“It’s a matter of what kind of control can we have over where these things get placed,” Bulkley said. “We’re talking about the placement of the antennas that incorporate 5G and other things.”

Although he said 5G is important and is something many residents want since it can provide better and faster service, the City is not the vehicle that will bring 5G to town.

“But we encourage companies to look at the opportunities that Columbus offers and let these opportunities drive the growth of 5G,” Bulkley wrote in a recent email to The Telegram.

Bulkley said he shared Vasicek’s concerns over the law that was passed.

“The cell tower people … got behind the law and made it pretty much in favor of them, so there’s only so much we can do to help keep things the way we might like to see them," Bulkley said.

At the May 18 City Council meeting, John Palmtag spoke on behalf of himself and colleague Emily Milewski of Verizon Omaha, according to the meeting minutes.