Small Memorial Day event planned in Columbus

Columbus’ traditional Memorial Day celebration won’t take place on Monday, but all is not lost.

A little over a week after the area’s veteran organizations announced they had scrapped the annual program held in Frankfort Square due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion Hartman Post 84 is planning to proceed with a small recognition event at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Bell Tower at Pawnee Park.

It will be a short service, with no speaker or guest, according to longtime American Legion member Dave Oppliger, the organization’s second vice commander. He said taps will be played and a roll call will be done. People are encouraged to come by, though the small ceremony will be livestreamed on McKown Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to history.com. It's meant to remember and honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“The significance of Memorial Day is to show respect for all those who have served in all the military forces and honor those who have passed away in the last year and those who gave their lives in military service,” Oppliger previously told The Telegram.

“It’s a moving holiday for everybody who had a loved one in the service and all the present veterans who are still alive and their families and all those still serving in the military.”

