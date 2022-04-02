Smart Dummies: Simulation in Motion mannequins visit Scotus

Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) members at Scotus were allowed to step into the SIM-NE truck and experience top of the line medical simulation mannequins, affectionately named Medi-Man and Little Hal.

The students were able to see the programmable mannequins in action in an effort to introduce them to some of the concepts and devices they will eventually use in the medical field. The hyper-realism of the mannequins provided for a surreal experience that somewhat prepares them for their future college and occupational training, where they may use these same mannequins again.

“We got to really like see what it was like to be in an emergency room. It definitely gave me a better understanding of what I’d like to do and what I’ll be learning when I get to college,” said Ethan Wulf, a senior at Scotus and a member of HOSA.

The simulations began when students step into the vehicle and are introduced to Medi-Man, an adult male, and Little Hal, a juvenile male. They are then introduced to the various uncannily real functions of the breathing, blinking mannequins. They spared no expense with the realism on the devices, down to heartbeats and stomach noises on Medi-Man and crying with real tears on Hal.

The program began in 2017 in an effort to provide medical workers and emergency workers a realistic training experience. This vehicle was driven in from Norfolk, one of the four locations in Nebraska with SIM-NE units. Adele Anderson and CJ Prewitt, 25-plus year veterans of the medical professions operating this particular vehicle. Anderson and Prewitt said this is an excellent opportunity to expose these prospective medical professionals to these devices and exercises early.

The simulations can be pre-programmed or affected in real time for training purposes. During the Scotus visit, students were encouraged to try to soothe Little Hal, who cries for his mother, only to have Little Hal stare directly at them and yell, prompting a startled jump or shout.

“You have to use humor with education. That’s one of the best ways to learn,” Anderson said.

During the simulations, Prewitt unzipped Medi-Man's torso to show the students the complex machinery that makes him work. Unfortunately, she said, real patients do not work that way.

“The kids just love to see inside the dummies and it’s fun to show them. We really want them to train how they treat, not just verbalizing things.” Prewitt said.

A unique feature of the dummies is that they are allowed to use real equipment such as IVs, defibrillators and even medication, to all of which the dummies can respond.

“Like I used use the example of chest pain, you can’t just defibrillate a real person. With the dummies, you can,” Anderson said.

The dummies can also react to medication, change mood and even have amputations done, complete with simulated bleeding.

“When we go places that have equipment, we will use their equipment because we can,” Prewitt said.

Bridget McPhillips, the careers counselor at Scotus, said this is just one of the events the HOSA students will participate in together. The students in HOSA all have some interest in the medical professions, she said, ranging from nurses to radiology techs.

“It’s a national or international group with a Nebraska chapter. What I usually do is kind of survey what their interests are, then we do activities that encompass those interests. They do have conferences we go to as well,” McPhillips said.

