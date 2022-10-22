Smart GEN Society holding presentations next week

In hopes of helping to prepare and educate kids and parents on staying safe and secure in a digital world, a number of presentations will be held by Smart GEN Society locally.

Smart GEN Society is a national organization based in Omaha that focuses on empowering students and parents to make smart choices in the digital world. The group has given workshops, seminars and other educational opportunities in 15 states.

“The main focus is preventative education for students and parents and educators to make sure that they understand the ramifications of social media, both the positives and the negatives, and how they can make the best choices to stay on brand, stay safe and protect their own privacy,” Smart GEN Society CEO and Founder Amie Konwinski said.

Next week, Smart Gen Society presentations will be held in Columbus.

“We are bringing the talks to the schools and then we're also hosting some parent presentations, targeting kind of the lifespan for kids, at least, for early childhood with their ‘toddlers and tech’ all the way up to our adolescence. Hoping to impact as many families as possible with all of this information,” said Dr. Tara Sjuts, a psychologist at Columbus Psychiatry Clinic and board president of Smart GEN Society.

With Columbus Community Hospital’s support, “Parenting the Smart Gen” will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, in the first floor conference center at CCH. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., “Toddlers and Tech” will be held in the Columbus Wellness Center’s multipurpose room.

Sjuts noted that, as a parent herself, current parents are trying to parent in a world they didn’t grow up in.

“The first time that I heard the Smart GEN talk, I was just absolutely blown away,” Sjuts said. “I had thought that I was somewhat tech savvy and knew my way around the world and what was going on. But there's so much more going on behind the scenes and online that our kids are dealing with that parents just have no idea is out there or how real it really is.”

Helping kids needs to be done from a community perspective, she added.

“The more we can help our parents and make sure they know what's going on, the more of a wraparound impact we're going to be able to have with our kids,” Sjuts said.

Sjuts noted it can be difficult to put boundaries in place and have conversations with kids about social media and screen time when the parents themselves may not understand what can happen online.

“I think this Smart GEN presentation does such a great job of highlighting the current state of the digital world and what kids are facing,” Sjuts said. “It gives parents a bit of a window into that so that they can kind of take that as the first step in learning about what our kids are dealing with in terms of predators and phishing and things like that, that are happening literally daily.”

With CCH supporting the presentations, Sjuts said that the hospital recognizes them as a benefit for the community and a way for them to be offered locally without residents needing to drive to Omaha.

“The depression and suicide rates are just skyrocketing and the pressures that kids are facing online is overwhelming,” Sjuts said. “I love that the hospital sees that and wants to do something to address that, and part of that is just (to) start making changes here in our own community.”

Konwinski added that Smart GEN Society presentations receive positive responses.

“Especially in the parenting presentations, we teach parents how to have good communication tools to use to talk to their own kids about social media and digital technology. They are always very thankful for the information. And it gives them those good talking points, so they can have really meaningful digital plans within their own families and households,” Konwinski said.

“Right now, we know that online exploitation is up and 97.5%. So it's just really important that parents are aware of some of the pitfalls of predator and peer exploitation on their digital devices.”

Although RSVPs to the presentations were asked to be submitted by Saturday, Sjuts said that everyone is welcome to attend, even without an RSVP. Those who still wish to RSVP can do so by emailing kadahl@columbushosp.org or calling 402-562-3359.