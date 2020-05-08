Smart money moves to make in uncertain times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With COVID-19 bearing down on the U.S. and the global economy taking a beating, millions of workers have lost their jobs and are facing difficult decisions. Many are feeling stressed to the max about their financial security. Here are some steps you can take to protect your money in uncertain times:

Rework your budget. Now’s the time to look closely at your income and expenses, and run the numbers to identify any gaps that need to be filled. Look for ways to cut back on discretionary spending. If you’re staying home, you might spend less on transportation and going out, but you may need to budget more for higher grocery bills and other essentials.

Trim your bills. Make a list of upcoming large expenses and consider if any of these purchases can be postponed. Contact your utility providers to find out if they offer skip a payment programs for those affected by COVID-19. Consider downsizing or dropping the features you don’t need for TV, phone and internet. You may be able to temporarily pause service for a few months to give your budget a break.