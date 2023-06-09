Coming up on its 49th year, Platte Center's Fourth of July Demolition Derby is a long-standing tradition that has seen a lot of change over the years. According to Jesse Barber, the man who has spearheaded the event for the past 10 years, the Platte Center Fire Department (PCFD) tries to improve it every year.

"We try to make it a fun event, try to stay on top of stuff and stay with the times," Barber said.

While the derby itself starts at 2 p.m. on July 4, there is a pre-derby celebration at Elmwood Park in Platte Center on July 2 to amp up the crowd and have a little holiday weekend fun with food, games and music.

"That's our way as a fire department itself to give back to the community and drivers for supporting the derby, the department and the community as a whole," Barber said.

The pre-derby fun kicks off with a water fight at 2 p.m. with the fire department, Barber said. Brisket, chicken legs, yard games and live music will be available starting at 7 p.m. Those joining will have to bring their own chairs and beverages. They're also asking people bring sides of some kind if they are so inclined.

The derby on July 4 will be split into three categories: 90s and newer, limited weld and bonestock, all with different specifications and placements, according to Shawna Anderson, owner of CS Promotions, who is promoting and officiating the event.

"They have limited weld class which are bigger cars, they run a '90s and newer class which is four-cylinder cars, then bonestock which is bigger but bonestock can't do a whole lot to their cars," Anderson said.

Demolition derbies, Anderson said, are a different kind of fun for drivers than regular racing.

"They're just entertainment, you've got your race guys that like circular tracks and you've got your demolition derby guys that like to crash into each other," Anderson said.

Barber added that there will also be a "Mad dog" in each category, a placement for the most aggressive or hardest-hitting driver in each category. Payouts for the prize categories, Barber said, are good and depending on attendance and sponsorships, may go even higher. Drivers are able to check in between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a pit meeting at 1 p.m.

One competitor, Barber said, will be a little different from the others in that they didn't bring their car. One of the raffles at the event is for the opportunity to drive the PCFD raffle car in an event, something they've done for a few years now. Tickets are $5 or $20 for six and the name drawn gets to drive the pre-built car in the event.

"We'll have all the safety gear in there for you and everything so if you get your number drawn you get to drive in the actual heat, all you have to do is jump in it and go drive," Barber said.

This is a different category of fundraising from the rest of the event, Barber explained, that they use exclusively to help out a family in need in the community.

"Somebody might have had cancer and they're down on their bills or whatever the case may be. We take that money we make off the raffle car and that money goes straight directly to the family," Barber said. "It's kind of something for us to give back for someone who needs it in our fire district."

For kids, there is also the Power Wheels event. This year, thanks to Platte Valley Equipment in Humphrey, one lucky raffle winner will get their John Deere Gator Power Wheels machine right before the event.

Lakeview Legion Baseball will help with serving food, Barber said. Part of the proceeds go to the legion for their baseball efforts, he said, and the remainder toward the next derby.

"After that’s all said and done and the bills are paid, we don’t make a whole lot of money on it but it’s enough to get us started for next year so it’s not a really big profit for us but it's something we keep going every year regardless," Barber said.

Barber said they will keep the sponsorship idea they had last year of making banners for businesses that put funds toward the event. The banners will be displayed around the arena during the derby and those that contribute over $500 get to keep the banner, he added.

From his very first derby in Platte Center when he was 14 to taking the reins of the event almost a decade ago, Barber said, he has been derbying for years, in-state and out of state. The Platte Center Fourth of July Derby is a special community event, he added.

"There's not a lot going on in Platte Center but we try to -- with all the events between the Fourth of July and the street dance, we try to keep our little town alive," Barber said.

For more information about the derby, contact Shawna Anderson at 402-992-0231

Platte Center will also have a Father's Day Sand Volleyball Tournament on June 17, a mud volleyball tournament on June 24, a frog jump and turtle races on June 30, the Red, White and Blessed Fun Run on July 1 and a lawnmower poker run on July 1.