Snow my goodness: Columbus and Platte County officials talk snow procedures

Inclement weather is always a concern for public works and emergency management, but according to Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer, there's always a plan in place and early warnings help dramatically.

"I have a list of officials throughout the city and county that I send reports from the National Weather Service once those are provided, that comes out once in the morning and afternoon, then it depends the rest of the day," Hofbauer said.

Columbus Public Works Director Chuck Sliva said the predictions for Jan. 18's snowfall, anywhere between 6-13 inches, were given far ahead of time and given the time of year, they were ready anyway.

"We watch the weather forecasts and it’s been forecasted for a while. It’s the winter season so our equipment’s been ready to go and ready to roll so we just try to watch the forecasts and get the timing of the actual snow event and work it that way," Sliva said.

The National Weather Service's Valley/Omaha branch reported between 2 and 6 inches of snow in the Columbus area with some communities to the northeast reporting 7 and the Platte Center area reporting 8 inches in some spots.

Sliva said when this kind of weather is predicted, Public Works and Emergency Management have the option of declaring a snow emergency, which allows them to move stuck vehicles more efficiently than under normal circumstances. It also conveys a message to those they can reach, Sliva said, that the conditions outside may be unsafe and they should move vehicles for plows.

"If there’s cars parked stuck abandoned in the road and they leave them there we can tow them immediately, otherwise we have to go by code, it has to be tagged a set amount of hours before we can move it or tow it," Sliva said. "This kind of gives us that if it's in our way we can have it towed or moved or it’ll be ticketed."

Sliva added that in this particular case, as the snow started in the afternoon, they began plowing residential areas around 6 p.m. and worked to around 4 a.m., with some crews moving into the downtown area around 1 a.m. Sliva said keeping snow off the street and parking cars off the street can help them to get things done quicker.

"We've got to push it to the curb line and stuff, but we see a lot of people blowing their snow in the street, pushing snow on the street with their equipment, cleaning some commercial areas, parking lots, pushing them in the city plow piles and that just makes more work for us," Sliva said.