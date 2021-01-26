Snow place like home: Winter weather forces closures, other challenges

Jack Frost returned to Columbus on Monday to nip at the noses of residents and cause a standstill with a winter storm.

Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer told The Telegram Monday afternoon that conditions in the area included heavy snow.

“As of 12:45 (p.m. Monday), we’ve gotten over 5 inches, a little closer to 6 inches of snow according to some of the reports I’ve seen,” Hofbauer said. “It looks like it’s going to snow for a good part of the afternoon into the evening, possibly. At this point, it’s more or less a wait and see how much we get.”

A total of 8 to 10 inches had been estimated for Platte County as of Monday, he added.

“It’s going to be really tough to get around,” Hofbauer said. “We could see some 25 to 30 mph gusts later on, which isn’t a huge amount of wind but it will cause some blowing and drifting out in the rural areas.”

Columbus Public Schools, Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview Community Schools all announced on Sunday evening that school would be canceled Monday. Parent-teacher conferences at Lakeview are moved to Wednesday, according to Lakeview’s Facebook page.