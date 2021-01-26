Snow place like home: Winter weather forces closures, other challenges

Jack Frost returned to Columbus on Monday to nip at the noses of residents and cause a standstill with a winter storm.
Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer told The Telegram Monday afternoon that conditions in the area included heavy snow.
“As of 12:45 (p.m. Monday), we’ve gotten over 5 inches, a little closer to 6 inches of snow according to some of the reports I’ve seen,” Hofbauer said. “It looks like it’s going to snow for a good part of the afternoon into the evening, possibly. At this point, it’s more or less a wait and see how much we get.”
A total of 8 to 10 inches had been estimated for Platte County as of Monday, he added.
“It’s going to be really tough to get around,” Hofbauer said. “We could see some 25 to 30 mph gusts later on, which isn’t a huge amount of wind but it will cause some blowing and drifting out in the rural areas.”
Columbus Public Schools, Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview Community Schools all announced on Sunday evening that school would be canceled Monday. Parent-teacher conferences at Lakeview are moved to Wednesday, according to Lakeview’s Facebook page.
The Columbus Family YMCA also announced on social media that it closed at 3 p.m. on Monday and will open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The Platte County Courthouse closed early on Monday as well, with plans to open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Columbus Aquatic Center closed at 1 p.m. on Monday and Columbus Area Transit did not provide rides that day.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based out of the Valley/Omaha office, said Monday afternoon that an additional 4 inches had been expected for the rest of the day.
“The heaviest snow is going to continue until about midnight or so, then it’s going to turn over to light snow. It’ll probably stop for a while but then we’re expecting more light snow tomorrow,” Nicolaisen said. “You might see another dusting tomorrow… so probably a break in the action for a few hours and then more light snow tomorrow morning.”
Nicolaisen noted that 25 to 30 mph wind gusts would continue until around midnight Tuesday then start calming down.
“So there will be some blowing snow and obviously that’s not helping travel,” Nicolaisen said.
Fortunately, not many calls regarding car accidents in the City of Columbus limits had been reported as of Monday afternoon, said Police Capt. Doug Molczyk.
“We got a total of four calls for accidents in the last 24 hours so people are driving carefully and it looks like they’re limiting their travel, which is awesome,” Molczyk said. “Don’t go anywhere unless you have to and make sure your windows are clean and drive carefully, slow down.”
Hofbauer shared similar recommendations for dealing with heavy snowfall.
“Stay home. Limit travel and call ahead if they do have to travel to make sure the business is open,” Hofbauer said. “It’s going to be really tough to get around.”
The National Weather Service predicted Tuesday should be a bit calmer, with a 30 percent chance of snow mainly after 5 p.m. It's expected to be cloudy, with a high in the mid-to-high teens.
