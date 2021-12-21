Snow sculpture contest coming up

Although there hasn’t been much in terms of the “white stuff,” Columbus residents have something to look forward to when the snow does come around.

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its first Snow Sculpture Contest. Entries can be submitted starting after the first snow and will continue through the end of March.

It’s a competition for the community – families, kids, parents, anyone who is creative – to be able to give others the opportunity to see their creation and the opportunity to win a prize, said Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt.

There are two prize categories – biggest sculpture and most creative sculpture. The winners will receive Columbus Bucks. Any kind of snow creation is welcome as long as it’s appropriate.

Eckhardt said she had talked to other cities’ park and recreation departments and they have had these type of competitions in their communities, and they were big hits.

“It brings the whole community together and people really like it,” Eckhardt said.

When submitting an entry – done using the email below – it must include the name of the artist, address, phone number and picture of their creation. If the creation is not easily viewable – such as it being in the backyard – Eckhardt asks that you let her know at this time.

According to the National Weather Weather Service Omaha, there is a volunteer observer in the area and the snowiest month recorded in Columbus was November 1983 at 15 inches. The snowiest month for Columbus is February with a mean of 3.4 inches.

“Hopefully we will get enough snow this year that we can get that done,” Eckhardt said.

Should the dry weather continue, Eckhardt said they will shoot for next year, but this is an opportunity for the whole community to get involved.

“It just gives people the opportunity to get out and enjoy what their neighbors are doing creatively,” Eckhardt said. “It also keeps people engaged in Columbus. In the winter months, we don’t necessarily want to go outside, we don’t necessarily want to be in the cold, but this will be a fun way to make it worth it. Get in your car, go drive by, see the cool snow sculptures especially for little kids.

“And just being involved in the community, you feel like you’re connected to something, and that’s definitely something we want to encourage in Columbus. Feeling like you’re connected and that we are one unit and we’re all working together and we can enjoy each other's creativity.”

For more information, call 402-562-4234 or email betsy.eckhardt@columbusne.us.

Monica Garcia is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at monica.garcia@lee.net.

