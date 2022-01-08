Snowy owl finds winter stopover in Columbus

Happy New Year City of Columbus, as one of the most spectacular owl species is making its way south to our neck of the woods to snack on some of our local small mammals and birds. It's that time of year again, when birders and wildlife enthusiasts hope to catch a magical glimpse of a snowy owl.

Over the holidays Steve Bonk and others let me know of one of the most beautiful birds you will ever see. The sighting was in the Columbus area, and observed and photographed by many city residents near the high school, the YMCA and the hospital. The snowy owl, Bubo scandiacus, also known as the polar owl, the white owl and the Arctic owl, is a large, white owl similar to the size of a great horned owl, only a tad larger and solitary. Snowy owls are native to the Arctic regions of North America and wander to northern Scandinavia. Apparently this owl has decided this general area is her “territory.”

During the breeding season, snowy owls inhabit the Arctic Circle tundra. Popular breeding sites in North America include the western Aleutians in Alaska, northeastern Manitoba, northern Quebec and north Labrador in Canada. During the rest of the year, this nomadic bird regularly ranges from latitudes corresponding to Canada's southern border to the Arctic sea ice.

As opportunistic feeders they can feed on a variety of prey animals. If living on the ice pack, they hunt sea birds in the open ocean. While snowy owls eat a wide variety of small mammals and even other birds, their diet consists primarily of lemmings in their home range, particularly during the breeding season. An adult snowy owl can eat 1,600 lemmings a year as a protein source. Because of this, their local numbers rise and fall with that of the lemming population. During times of lemming population booms, they can raise double or triple their usual brood, as many other species do when they are not forage limited.

Needing insulation from vividly cold temperatures, snowy owls have a lot of feathers. This makes them one of the heaviest owl species in North America. Male snowy owls are almost completely white, while females are white with dark bars on her otherwise white plumage (our snowy owl in Columbus is a female). Bristles on their beaks help them sense nearby objects. The beak (nearly covered by facial feathers) is hooked and used for gripping prey and tearing flesh.

Historically the birds travel southward (well outside their normal range) every four years or so. This is migration phenomena is called an “irruption.” A mega-irruption, are periods when bird counts are unusually higher, occurs every four years. During these periods, owls have traveled to Hawaii, Texas, Florida, Bermuda, Korea, Japan and other parts of the world.

If you are lucky enough to see a snowy owl or some other uncommon or rare species:

• Avoid getting too close. Keep a safe distance to observe quietly.

• Avoid flashes when taking photos.

• Keep noises and disruption to a minimum

• Don’t feed animals in the wild.

• Don’t entice them with artificial calls.

As a young boy my dad would take me to the St. Edward, Nebraska, area and we would pheasant hunt on the Ed and Al Nelson farm. The Nelson brothers would tell us stories of how snowy owls would venture to their farm with lots of thickets and shrub lined creeks, ever so often, in the early 1900s. We have been fortunate that our survey crews have observed snowy owls during irruptions in the Dakotas during the winter, for over 10 years now.

For whatever reason snowy owl “irruptions” are more common now and no one really knows why. As with many other observations a changing climate with fluctuating food chains can certainly dictate what we see in the wild. If you haven’t already- go check out “Snowy” she might be checking you out, on a hay bale in northwest Columbus.

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0